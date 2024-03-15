Springtime Cleaning the Capital campaign opens for registration

With winter’s litter being unveiled across the community, the City of Ottawa has announced that the Cleaning the Capital Spring campaign registration opens on March 15th for clean-up projects taking place in our community. For 31 years, twice a year, thousands of residents have come together to help keep our community spaces clean and green through Cleaning the Capital and you can join them by registering for the spring 2024 campaign today!

The registration for your group closes on May 3rd. Cleaning for the projects takes place between April 15th to May 31st. You will receive a Cleaning the Capital registration code in an email upon confirmation of your registration. Something new for 2024, an interactive map will indicate all of the registered cleanup projects.

The City is grateful for the long-term commitment of many volunteers who have continued to participate in cleanup projects every year. It is estimated that over one million kilograms of waste has been removed by more than 1.4 million volunteers since the campaign began. Residents are encouraged to participate, including high school students looking to complete community volunteer hours, to register now.

The Cleaning the Capital Program is a not-for-profit initiative and relies heavily on the generosity of sponsors who offer financial and in-kind support. The sponsors for the Spring clean-up are:

Supporting Sponsor

Friend Sponsor of Cleaning the Capital

Registration is open until Friday, May 3rd. You can choose from a variety of places to clean up, including community parks and greenspaces, shorelines, roadsides, or even areas around bus stops.

Looking to join others to help keep your neighbourhood beautiful? Check out the new, online interactive map with pins that display the location, date, and time of all registered cleanup projects.



Important dates for the spring campaign:

Friday, March 15: Registration opens

Monday, April 15 to Friday, May 31: Spring Cleaning the Capital campaign

Monday, April 22: Earth Day 2023

Friday, May 3: Registration closes

Saturday, June 15: Deadline to submit your online cleanup report

Starter cleanup kits are available upon request. To learn more about the campaign or to register your project, visit ottawa.ca/clean.