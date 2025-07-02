Stittsville celebrates Canada Day 2025 (photos)

Red and white could be found across Stittsville as residents celebrated Canada Day in 2025 with pride at various parties and events throughout the community. Fireworks capped off a great day of family fun as hundreds of families turned out for a day of activities, local music and fun with the Stittsville District Lions Club, The Third Annual Stittsville Canada Day Car Show, Stittsville Community Crafters, Producers & Vendors Market, the Stittsville Legion and the Stittsville Village Association. An afternoon downpour didn’t seem to dampen spirits at all with everyone taking cover for a short time then enjoying the balance of the day.

At the Stittsville District Lions Club residents of all ages had a great time playing games, having their face painted, enjoying the music and having fun.

A great turnout came for The Third Annual Stittsville Canada Day Car Show attracted a large number of visitors. It was held in the newly paved Frederick Banting Alternative School parking lot on Stittsville Main. It featured classic, exotic and the Ottawa Mustang Club timeless vehicles.

The Stittsville Community Crafters, Producers & Vendors Market was held next door to the car show. The local market on Canada Day featured a variety of handmade goods, local produce and other artisan items.

A large crowd dropped by the Stittsville Legion for their Canada Day party where they gave out hundreds of free hot dogs to the kids, set-up a bouncy castle and had games and music for all ages. We heard the Ottawa Police even stopped by to check out the Big Mike Jail. There was live music from Billy Martin and friends all afternoon with an evening of DJ tunes from Dave Farcey and Kelly.

The evening was topped off with a fun-filled community celebration hosted by the Stittsville Village Association. There were local food trucks and entertainment for all ages, ending with a sky filled with fireworks.

We want to thank Tanya Hein for the photos of the fireworks this year!!

Thank you to all of the volunteers and sponsors who have made Canada Day in Stittsville such a success!