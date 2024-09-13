Stittsville fundraiser for 15-year old Parker Scissons

Parker Scissons, 15, a Grade 11 student at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Stittsville, was involved in a serious accident while walking on the evening of September 7th when he was hit by a car. The accident has led to many injuries with some being long-term: a broken leg, arms, skull fracture and loss of teeth. Parker remains in Intensive Care at CHEO with his Mom, Renee Scissons, who has been by his hospital bedside since the accident.

Renee is a single mother of three boys and she and her family have lived in Stittsville for several years. She lost her husband, Jeffrey, (Parker’s Dad), to cancer in 2009 and has been raising the boys on her own.

Parker has been an integral hockey player with the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association since the 2015-16 season and was registered and looking forward to playing for the U-18s in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

This GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by family friend, Kirk Mcgreevy of Stittsville to help support Renee with Parker’s recovery, the daily expenses, and so she does not to have to worry about financial concerns in order to provide for her family, including her two other sons, Connor and Sean.

Parker has a long road to recovery ahead, requiring many weeks in the hospital and extensive physical therapy. Any amount you can contribute will help and is greatly appreciated as it will make a huge difference to Renee and her family. Please consider supporting the Scissons family during this challenging time.