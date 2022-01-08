Stittsville Library change of hours to begin January 10

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic and current staffing pressures, the Ottawa Public Library will be adjusting its hours of operation and modifying services at branches across Ottawa as of Monday, January 10, 2022.

These changes will provide customers with consistency in opening hours by avoiding the need for sudden closures to respond to fluctuating staffing levels. If you are thinking of visiting the Stittsville branch, your vaccine proof will be needed and a mask must be worn.

There are many online activities to participate in. To register or participate, visit the Ottawa Public Library website.

Below are the adjusted hours of operation and current branch services.

Adjusted Hours of Operation:

Weekday hours of operation for most branches and Infoservice will be –

Monday: 10 am – 6 pm

Tuesday: 1 pm – 8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am – 6 pm

Thursday: 1 pm – 8 pm

Friday 1:00 – 6:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 – 5:00 pm

Sunday 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Branch Services:

Customers will still be able to –

Browse and borrow collections

Pick up holds

Return materials 24/7 via book drops

Use public computers for one (1) hour

Get assistance from staff

Register for a new library card or renew memberships

Pay fees

Printing and lamination services

The following services will be suspended:

Seating, study carrels and lounge areas

Chromebook-lending

In-branch use of newspaper and magazines

Creation spaces

Customers may also notice a delay in services and receiving requested (hold) items.

Customers with pre-booked public computer sessions will receive an email from OPL advising of the cancellation or modification of their booking to align with the new service hours.

Do you have questions about Library programs or online resources? Send an email to Stittsville’s local branch at stittsville@biblioottawalibrary.ca or contact by telephone at 613-580-2940.