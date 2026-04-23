Stittsville Rotarians and Team Glen unite to support Earth Day during National Volunteer Week

Earth Day is a movement marked by a wide range of events held globally that honour the achievements of the environmental movement and raise awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations. Since the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970, Earth Day has grown to engage billions of people across the globe.

This year on April 22, Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville members could be found at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park demonstrating support for environmental protection with a park clean-up. This year they were joined by Councillor Gower, his staff and volunteers for the park’s clean-up. Another group of Rotarians and volunteers could also be found cleaning in the community at a second site along Hazeldean Road across from the Farm Boy. Together, the groups collected approximately 30 bags of litter.

(You are never too young or too old to volunteer!)

There were volunteers of all ages who contributed to the park, surrounding neighbourhood and Hazeldean Road clean-ups. With Earth Day falling during National Volunteer Week, it was a meaningful event for all who participated.

Stittsville residents can be proud of what our community can achieve when we work together as a team.