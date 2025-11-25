Stittsville’s Sam Sabourin inducted into the Queens University Football Hall of Fame

(Sam Sabourin owner of Between the Bumpers in Stittsville was recently inducted into the Queen’s University Football Hall of Fame for his incredible university football career. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Sam Sabourin was born and raised in Stittsville, a graduate of South Carleton High School in Richmond, and a former Bell Warriors player. Football has been an important part of Sam’s life and he continues to work with football and various other sports athletes at his Stittsville business, Between the Bumpers.

In 2010, he made the segue into Ontario university football at Queen’s University playing for the Gaels while studying Physical and Health Education from 2010 until graduation in 2014. He received two scholarships from the Bell Warriors — the Jim Wagdin Post-Secondary Scholarship. Sam received another honour when he was recently inducted into the Queens University Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2025.

Sam began as a starter on defense as a linebacker in 2010 for the Queen’s Gaels, playing all eight games in his first year of the regular season. In his rookie year, he set four school records, finishing high in several Canadian Inter-University Sports (CIS) football statistics, winning the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) rookie of the year award — the Norm Marshall Award. He was only the third Queen’s rookie to win this Ontario University Athletics award. His wealth of experience saw him go on to be a three-time OUA all-star and three time CIS all-Canadian. He also competed in the 2013 CIS East-West Bowl and was listed in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s Top 10.

(Sam was presented with a team football as Rookie of the Year when he played for the Gaels at Queen’s University in 2010. His wall of football honours is proudly displayed on an office wall at his Stittsville business Between the Bumpers.)

Sam left Queen’s University after graduation to pursue a career at the University of Toronto where he served as an academic instructor in the faculty of kinesiology and physical education teaching the fundamental principles of fitness and exercise. He spent a year working as the strength and conditioning coach training Toronto University’s Varsity Blues athletes. Additionally, Sabourin has trained professional athletes working with the Paragenix System facilitating programs for NFL, NHL, and NCAA athletes.

Sam also brought with him plenty of football coaching experience when he led several different teams over five years while in Toronto. One of them, the Metro Toronto Wildcats, a competitive team in the Ontario Varsity Football League. In addition, Sabourin was a guest coach of the Queen’s Gaels during winter and spring practices in 2014 and led their youth camps from 2011-2013 while a student.

He has worked as a Strength and Conditioning Coach, and lectured at multiple universities, namely the University of Toronto Varsity Blues and the Waterloo University Warriors, prior to coming home to Stittsville to open his business Between the Bumpers on Fernbank Road. A decision that was made to be “closer to family”.

Stittsville Central reached out to Paul Stewart, President of the Bell Warriors, who had been a large part of Sam’s development in his incredible football skills when growing up. Paul was proud to share his sentiments, “Sam’s journey from a standout multi-year award winner in our Bell Warriors youth football program to an elite university athlete is nothing short of remarkable. A two-time Jim Wagdin Bell Warriors Post-Secondary Scholarship recipient, Sam went on to star for the Queens University’s Gaels — earning OUA Rookie of the Year, multiple team captaincies, team MVP honors, and setting long-standing tackle records. He competed in the 2013 CIS East-West All-Star Prospects Game, was a three-time Second Team All-Canadian, a First-Team OUA All-Star, and rose to #12 in the CFL Scouting Bureau rankings. Today, Sam continues to give back as a long-time guest coach with our Bell Warriors club and through off-season conditioning sessions at his Between The Bumpers training facility for our young players. He’s not only an exceptional athlete, but a genuinely great person who has never forgotten his football roots. Our team motto is Warriors For Life, and no one embodies that lifelong commitment more than Sam Sabourin.”

It was on March 23, 2020 that Sam opened his doors — a date that will never escape Sam for many reasons. With the the COVID-19 pandemic becoming an emergency, the province ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down, the day after opening, on March 24th to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — the City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency on March 25th. It was not until July 17th, 2020 that Sam could again open his doors with a mandatory mask bylaw, physical distancing and other health protocols in place. On October 10th, Sam’s doors were ordered closed again for 28 days due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, re-opening again on November 7th. On December 26th, another 28-day shutdown was put in place which would last until January 23, 2021. How does a newly opened business survive this tumultuous year. Perseverance and adaptation!

Sam’s gym, physio and personal training business quickly re-focused and developed online training programs for clients to help them stay fit while gyms were physically closed. Sam would continue to help people live healthy, happy lives through fitness, physiotherapy, and education. “This shift allowed our clients to continue their fitness routines from home, such as a program specifically designed for dragon boat team members,” said Sam. The business’s ability to adapt and continue supporting its clientele contributed to it being named a winner in the “Doing Good” category of Canada Post’s 2023 Tales of Triumph contest, that recognizes Canadian businesses that demonstrate community support and resilience during challenging times.

Historically, the land where Between the Bumpers is located belonged to the Stitt family, for whom Stittsville is named, until Sam’s grandparents, Dave and Bev Morley, purchased the farm in the 1960s. Prior to operating out of their current facility, Between the Bumpers began in Sam’s parents’ garage. As the gym’s community grew, it became clear they would need a bigger space. In 2018, the Sabourin family began building the space they use today. The large, open facility allows lots of natural light and creates an inviting atmosphere. Built from the wood of the old barn, the front desk offers a nod to the land’s origins and blends the history of the farm with the beginnings of Between the Bumpers.

Their work doesn’t end at the business gate. Sam and the Between the Bumpers team often work with Indigenous communities to show them how fitness can be a great outlet. Sam has worked with the Cree Nation of Chisasibi, travelling twenty hours to Northern Quebec to provide development opportunities and resources to foster individual growth and well-being.

Sam has remained humble through his football notoriety and is always eager to show that fitness isn’t just for young people. He explains that they have members of all ages and abilities, and the team allows for a more intimate experience for anyone looking to reach their fitness goals with a coach who will work with them. “Having someone accountable is so important. Our coaches will give members little nudges in the right direction. We build relationships with our athletes and show them that consistency is showing up.”

