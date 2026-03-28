The 2026 Canadian Ringette Championships kick into action

(The U16AA West Ottawa Ringette team will be competing at the 2026 Canadian National Ringette Championships taking place in Stittsville and the Ottawa area March 29 to April 4, 2026. Photo: Ottawa Sports Awards)

Game on! The Canadian Ringette Championships take off this week from March 29th to April 4th here in Stittsville. Over 900 athletes among 50 teams will compete for national championships in the U16AA, U19AA and National Ringette League (18+) divisions. Our local team, West Ottawa Wild, will be competing in the championships again this year! Stittsville is honoured and excited to see them play here. Watch the teams play at the Bell (Kanata) Sensplex, the Tony Graham Recreation Centre and the Nepean Sportsplex.

Sunday, March 29th: Championships begin with opening ceremonies at 2PM and the Booster Juice skills competition at 4PM. Players get the chance to showcase their skills by participating in competitions for speed, ring shooting, goaltending, and more. Watch the livestream on Ringette Canada/Ringuette Canada – YouTube or Ringette.Live.

Monday, March 30th to Wednesday, April 1st: Round Robin Matches at the Bell (Kanata) Sensplex and the Tony Graham Recreation Centre. Teams compete to enter and rank in the playoff round! Watch the livestream on Ringette Canada YouTube, CBC Sports YouTube.

Thursday, April 2nd: Playoff Round at the Bell (Kanata) Sensplex and the Tony Graham Recreation Centre. Playoffs can be live streamed with CBC Gem, CBC Sports YouTube, and Ringette Canada YouTube.

Friday, April 3rd: Bell (Kanata) Sensplex: Fabulous Friday. Quarter and semi-final matches take place along with special events sponsored by the Gloucester and Area Adult Ringette Association. Special events are:

Come try Ringette | 10:30AM – 11:30AM: A chance to give ringette a try! Open to all ages.

Ringette For All Showcase | 11:30AM – 12:20PM: See our local Ringette for All team in action! Ringette for All welcomes participants from all abilities and backgrounds.

Celebrity/Media Game | 12:30PM – 1:20PM: Local media and celebrities come to learn and give ringette a try.

NRL Elimination Game | 1:30PM

Saturday, April 4th: Remaining teams will compete in the Gold and Bronze games from 8:30AM to 3:15PM at the Nepean Sportsplex – Yzerman Arena & MacDonald Arena. These games will be featured on All Women’s Sports Network or you can view via live streaming at the following: CBC Gem, CBC Sports YouTube, Ringette Canada YouTube. Closing Ceremonies take place from 7PM to 8:30PM at the Infinity Convention Centre. Watch the live steam at Ringette Canada YouTube.

See the complete game schedule here.

We extend to all of the ringette teams competing in the 2026 Canadian Ringette Championships strength, strategy and success on the ice!