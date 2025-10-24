The frenzy for baseball in Stittsville hit a home run in the 1950s when history was made

(In 1952, the Stittsville Lumbermen won the Eastern Ontario Softball Championship. The players who played that year and during the 1950’s winning many games were: front row: Dalton (Red) Parks; first row: Doug Bullard, Garnet (Red) Bradley, Larry Romhild, Bert Gordon, Cliff Neil, Paddy Bullard, Ron Bradley; and back row: Gord Henderson, Weldy Parks, Ray McCaffrey, Eldy McElroy, Denzil Craig, Bill Bradley, Bruce Garland, Jack Argue, Garth Garland.)

With all of the frenzy across Canada for the Toronto Blue Jays and the 2025 World Series, we can assure you that in 1952 and 1956 that frenzy existed right here in Stittsville. In the 1950s and 1960s, Stittsville’s Alexander Grove Park was a hotbed hosting many men’s softball games and tournaments. ‘The Grove’ was the place to be on any given summer evening in Stittsville and it was one of the first ball diamonds with lights for night games in the Ottawa area. Most softball fans in our area are probably aware that the Stittsville 56ers got their name due to the fact that our Stittsville team won the Ontario Amateur Softball Association Senior Men’s Provincial Title in 1956. But did you know that their name at the time was the Stittsville Lumber Co. softball team?

(The Stittsville Lumber Co. baseball shirt that was worn by Garnet (Red) Bradley. Photo: Fern Bradley)

The Stittsville Lumber Co. softball team (known by their nickname – Stittsville Lumbermen) won the Eastern Ontario Softball Championship in 1952 and went on to win many more through the years including another frenzy causing tournament in 1956! The team was renamed to the Stittsville 56ers when they won the Ontario Amateur Softball Association Senior Men’s Provincial Title in 1956 – this tournament had been played for the first time in Stittsville and the district and had attracted hundreds to the games. In honour of this win, the team was re-named and the legacy lives on.

At that time it was a best-of-three series that determined which team advanced to the next round and was named champion, not a tournament. This “series ball” method of determining a provincial champion continued at least until the seventies. Also, “back in the day” OASA games were 9 innings, not the wimpy 7 innings now played.

Clifton Craig ‘Cliff’ Neill was the star pitcher for the team. He passed away in 2008 at age 82. Cliff starred during three decades and was a local sports legend leading Stittsville to the 1956 Ontario championship.

During that season from so long ago, Stittsville’s ace pitcher threw several no hitters, including a pair of rare perfect games (no hits, no walks, no runs). Hurling a perfect game is a dream for most pitchers. Cliff Neill, using his signature rise ball, did it twice in one championship campaign. Cliff Neill didn’t wear a glove when he played because he hardly ever had to field the ball. He also earned two pitching victories in Stittsville’s memorable series win over Windsor in 1956 and, for his efforts, was named to the All-Ontario Senior Men’s Softball team. Much later he was the first softball player named to the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame and is also included on the Goulbourn Sports Wall of Fame.

Other outstanding players from that era were Garth Garland, who played centre field, Pat Bullard, Roy Bush and Eldon McEvoy, Weldon ‘Weldy’ Parks and Garnet ‘Red’ Bradley. Weldy was a left outfielder, and being unconventional, he played without a glove – a real departure for a fielder. Weldy and Red were as tough as nails and played to win.

(Playing 3rd base, this was the glove worn by Garnet ‘Red’ Bradley. Photo: Fern Bradley)

The line-up for the Lumbermen during the 1950s:

Dalton ‘Red’ Parks – Bat Boy

Doug Bullard – 2nd Base

Garnet ‘Red’ Bradley – 3rd Base

Larry Romhild – Short Stop

Bert Gordon – Centre Field

Cliff Neil – Pitcher

Paddy Bullard – 1st Base

Ron Bradley – 2nd Base

Gord Henderson – Pitcher

Weldon ‘Weldy’ Parks – Left Field

Ray McCaffrey – 1st Base

Rudy McElroy – Pitcher

Denzil Craig – Back Catcher

Bill Bradley – Right Field

Bruce Garland – 2nd Base

Jack Argue – Back Catcher

Garth Garland – Centre Field.

One of the problems existing at The Grove during games, was the ever-presence of mosquitoes. In stepped Don Parisien with his fogger. Spectators would find themselves enveloped in a blinding, choking fog, probably totally DDT. No one complained as they cheered through the fog, but there were no more mosquitoes! This would be detrimental to our health today.

Many of us lived for those heyday baseball games at The Grove that brought the entire community together. The stands were always packed with folks, as well as sitting along the sidelines in their lawn chairs – some hoping to catch a pop-up ball.

The thrill of the game and community spirit will never be forgotten.

Below, the Ottawa Citizen published the following on September 24, 1956:

Stittsville Lumbermen Provincial Champions

Weldon (Weldy) Parks grabbed the hero’s role as Stittsville brought the first All-Ontario softball title to this district over the weekend.

Parks hit a pair of solo homers in the deciding game of a best-of-three final against the Windsor Len Kanes to give his team a slim 2-1 triumph and the title.

Parks circuit clouts climaxed a long comeback by the Lumbermen. They lost first game, 6-2, on their home field Saturday night.

Playing twice on September 22, 1956 at Hull’s Fontaine Park they came through with the big triumphs. The September 23 afternoon’s tying game went to Stittsville, Eastern Ontario champs, 1-0.

Keith Russell was the hero of the second game. He batted in the only run of the game in the second game and also blanked the losers on six hits.

Windsor hurler Gord Haidy, who worked all three games for the losers, turned in yeoman service. His long blow to center field accounted for the lone Kane run in the final game.