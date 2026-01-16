The gift of mobility will allow young Raechel McIntyre to move independently in her family home

(Raechel McIntyre of Stittsville is waiting for the gift of mobility for the first time in her home. For this reason, the family have created a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with the costs to install a residential elevator. Photo: GoFundMe)

Seven-year-old Raechel has lived her entire life with Congenital Muscular Dystrophy (CMD), a degenerative neuromuscular disorder. CMD prevents Rae from ever standing on her own and greatly impacts her day-to-day life. Her family is reaching out to the community through a GoFundMe fundraiser for support to help install a residential elevator. An elevator would provide Raechel with more independence and mobility as she grows.

(Raechel all aglow. Photo: McIntyre family)

The family shared, “Despite the many challenges she faces, Rae’s spirit remains unbroken. Utilizing a power wheelchair, she has shown us what true courage and resilience look like. She’s a little ‘Rae of Sunshine’ who deserves to live in an environment that caters to her needs.”

“For her entire life, Rae has been confined to certain rooms, always limited to the main floor of any house she’s been in. The time has come for her to move freely, with independence, throughout her home for the first time.”

The family’s goal is to make their home more accessible for Rae and have already installed an electric lift and power-operated door so she can enter the house independently with her wheelchair. They are now looking at the installation of a residential elevator so Rae can enjoy being able to move freely throughout her home giving her the mobility and independence that many children take for granted.

Mom Lyndsay shared, “the project starts in about 3 weeks! It’s going to be a big change to live with the construction, but the kids are excited to bunk up in the spare room while the elevator gets put in.”

On the GoFundMe page, the family shared, “We can’t wait to see Rae’s joy when she can finally go upstairs all by herself. She will be able to access her bedroom for the first time independently, explore every nook and cranny, and truly enjoy her childhood.”

There is currently no cure for muscular dystrophy but recent developments leave hope for the future. Rae’s quality of life will certainly be enhanced as she moves from from floor to floor with ease and is able to participate in so much more of daily life with her family.

The cost of installing a residential elevator can be excessive, and with your gift, Rae will have the mobility a little girl will love while immeasurably enhancing her quality of life. The goal is to raise $22,000 – with over $17,000 having been raised so far thanks to our community. Please consider donating any amount at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/home-elevator-for-raechel – the family will be thankful.