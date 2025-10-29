The small engine whisperer – Wyatt Belanger owner of Legacy Small Engines

(Wyatt Belanger is the owner of Legacy Small Engines in Stittsville. In this photo, he is preparing a snow blower for the winter weather. He provides customer service that keeps your seasonal small engine equipment at its peak performance.)

Wyatt Belanger has been a tinkerer of small engines since the age of 10 when his Dad, Al, would bring home discarded snow blowers and challenge him by saying, “try taking that apart and putting it back together”. The challenge was met, Wyatt was not only successful and after a few years of practise, when he was 15, he rebuilt a snow blower and sold it. His first sale!

Belanger was born and raised in Stittsville. As a young teen, he attended Sacred Heart High School. It was at Sacred Heart that he took auto mechanics following in the footsteps of his Grandfather. At age 15, he enrolled in the school’s Co-op Program that saw his placement at Hinton Auto in Stittsville, evolving into a job were he worked for four years. Wyatt also attended Algonquin College taking the Automotive Service Technician courses after high school.

At only 17, during Wyatt’s second semester at Algonquin and work at Hinton, he began providing mobile small engine maintenance in his few off hours with the dream of one day owning his own business. His mobile customer base began to grow and those off hours became full-time. The opportunity arrived to open his own business, Legacy Small Engines, became a reality. One year ago, at just aged 20, Wyatt opened his business located at 557 Jinkinson Road here in Stittsville.

Wyatt is not only a local business owner, his heart is in Stittsville and involved in his community by giving back. After playing hockey for the Stittsville Rams over the years, he is now a coach, volunteer and sponsors tournaments with the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association. This summer, he sponsored one of the flower pots we have all seen along Stittsville Main. He enjoys supporting Stittsville youth and projects ensuring Stittsville remains an ideal place to call home.

Legacy Small Engines offers maintenance and repairs on lawn mowers, lawn and riding tractors, snow blowers, generators, pressure washers – basically any equipment that is small engine related.

With winter on its way, Legacy also offers snow tire installation and balancing. They also sell tires for every season, even for trailers. Wyatt is expanding the services the business offers as the customer requirements increase.

Wyatt is a proud new generation business owner and promises to provide customer service that keeps your seasonal outdoor equipment at its peak performance. Schedule your next service appointment for routine maintenance or for a specific issue with Legacy Small Engines at 613-899-4809, or book online on the business website. You can also follow Legacy Small Engines on their Facebook page or on Instagram.