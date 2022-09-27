The Stittsville Business Association is seeking volunteer help

The Stittsville Business Association (SBA) is looking for two volunteers to support our organization, which works to support small businesses in our community. The SBA is a volunteer-driven organization, and it is run by people who own businesses here in our community. You won’t find too many people busier than those who run their own business and that’s why we are recruiting some additional volunteers.

Administrator

Our administrator is the glue that holds our organization together. You’ll help to process memberships, which includes invoicing, processing payments and keeping our membership list up to date. You will also help manage our Google workspace and our general email inbox. Finally, you’ll work with our president to organize meetings and to support them in their role.

Do you have 3-5 hours a week to help us out? You are a passionate member of our community who loves supporting local business. You love organizing, have a knack for learning new software and technology. Availability to work in the evenings (once or twice a month) would also be great.

Event Coordinator

You are the life of the party! You love organizing events and think about the details that make get togethers memorable. You’ll help us organize 4 or more events a year, including networking events, an open house and our Annual General Meeting. Working with the executive team, you will help us plan and run these events including working with the venue, working with our social team and administrator to promote the event, and help with to promote will work with the executive team to plan the events and logistics.

Can you dedicate 10 plus hours to help us get events off the ground, 4 or more times a year?

You’ve got experience organizing events and have a talent for planning and managing the

details involved in making an event a success. You like to work as part of a team and are a good

communicator.

For more information, please contact Andrea Greenhous at andrea@vision2voice.ca.