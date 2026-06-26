There’s a new hotspot in town – Space and Time Studios

(Mariah Norell and husband Phil D’Urzo recently opened a Stittsville creative space for all – Space and Time Studios. On June 24th, hosting five bands for their inaugural Band Showcase, the evening brought residents and musicians together to celebrate. Photos: Stittsville Central and Space and Time Studios.)

“For whatever reason or rhyme, we have the SPACE, if you’ve got the TIME!” When husband and wife Mariah Norell and Phil D’Urzo of Stittsville wanted to expand their creative talents and support others to do the same, they began to seek out the perfect space to do so. They searched near and far for a space that would accommodate the plan for their new business and they finally came back to 5977 Hazeldean Road right here in Stittsville, the perfect space to open Space and Time Studios.

In February, 2026 they began their journey to prepare the space. With numerous rooms of various sizes, the couple bagan the hard work to renovate each individual room with a theme. They also had to register the business, receive a license from the City of Ottawa (that was the longest wait), create a website, social media and create the advertising, as any new business experiences.

Finally in May it all came together — the studio opened its doors with a soft opening and since then have seen a marching band, bagpipers, and a dance troupe discover this new rehearsal space.

When asked how they chose the name, Mariah shared, “we’re both sci-fi people, so space and time being a frequently used concept for plot devices like time travel or spacetime, we felt Space and Time Studios, being a double entendre, suited our plan and the space.”

With both being musical, they wanted to create a space that was versatile for all artistic talent. Phil previously was a member in a folk band where he played guitar and sang, Mariah has written all of her own songs that she performs in her band, Webby Tucker.

“We want to support all creativity from music, arts and events that support the arts, teachers providing music lessons, dance classes, yoga sessions, and especially supporting youth talent.”

They would like to host Dungeons and Dragons events, karaoke nights, poetry readings, improv events, comedians and open mic nights. The space is perfect for indoor craft shows supporting local vendors. The space also allows for community meetings in their boardroom, and is perfect for wedding and baby showers.

They plan to split their hours from 8:00am – 5:00pm offering space for business and corporate meetings, dance lessons, or yoga. From 5:00pm – 11:00pm music lessons, rehearsals and concerts would take place.

Their inaugural Band Showcase on June 24th was an evening filled with music and also supported the Stittsville Food Bank with many attendees bringing a donation. Five bands performed throughout the evening:

The Last Call Blues Band

The OGs

The Hustlers

Sunday Drivers

Chicken Bones

and the evening ended with Mariah’s band, Webby Tucker, closing out the performances.

If the line-up and attendance at the Band Showcase is an indication for bands wanting to play or rehearse in a newly created and versatile space, the future is bright for Mariah and Phil.

To discover more about this uniquely developed studio, visit the Space and Time Studios website or follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date on their activities.