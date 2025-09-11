To the delight of residents Extendicare Crossing Bridge celebrates grand opening

(On September 10, 2025 the Extendicare Crossing Bridge officially opened its doors residents, families, Extendicare team members and invited guests. The celebration included a ribbon-cutting, cupcakes and refreshments for everyone. Photos: Stittsville Central.)

On October 29, 2021, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new state-of-the-art Extendicare Crossing Bridge long-term care home took place at Wellings Private in Stittsville. On September 10, 2025 the long-term care home officially opened its doors with a celebration and ribbon cutting with residents, families, Extendicare team members and invited guests.

The opening of this new long-term care home provides 256 modern long-term care beds to Stittsville. Extendicare Crossing Bridge offers residents greater privacy, a modernized and larger home with activity spaces, communal lounges, visiting spaces, and outdoor courtyards that enhance quality of life, building a stronger sense of community and comfort. Clinical offerings include professional nursing, 24-hour personal care, access to a physician, restorative care, palliative care, and more. There is also a designated area for Memory Care, with innovative wall and door murals and tailored activities to help residents connect with their environment.

The new Stittsville home provides 256 new and upgraded beds with many design improvements, such as semi-private and private rooms – ward rooms are excluded, larger resident common areas, central air conditioning and additional features such as HVAC systems for infection prevention and control. Each resident will have 608 square feet in which to live. The Stittsville Extendicare will include:

“Neighbourhoods” of eight self-contained, 32-resident home areas with dedicated dining rooms, more activity space, and lounging areas;

A country kitchen & cafe, physiotherapy room, chapel, beauty salon & barber shop and resident access to a secure outdoor courtyard for family connections;

Significant parking available for families and friends;

Clinical offerings include restorative care, palliative care, as well as additional space for families supporting residents through end-of-life care

“The opening of Extendicare Crossing Bridge marks a significant milestone in our government’s plan to protect residents and increase access to world-class health care across the province, including here in Ottawa,” said Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Now that construction is complete, 256 additional people have a safe and modern place to call home.”

Extendicare is committed to redeveloping every older home in their network. Crossing Bridge has increased capacity to serve the eastern Ontario region by welcoming all residents from the former Extendicare West End Villa and 128 new residents awaiting long-term care for a total 256-bed capacity. Barbara and Karen, who are the leads on the home’s Residents’ Council, shared their stories about their happy experience living at Extendicare. Both were quick to say that all of the residents were moved from West End Villa in five hours because the staff were so organized – incedible!

Dr. Michael Guerriere, President and CEO of Extendicare share with those in attendance, “Extendicare Crossing Bridge reflects the best of modern long-term care – welcoming, comfortable spaces where families can connect and residents feel at home. We are grateful to the Government of Ontario and the City of Ottawa for their commitment to bringing this project to life, as we work to replace and expand all of our older homes and strengthen the system for Ontario’s seniors.”

MPP for Carleton, George Darouze, was pleased to share, “the opening of Extendicare Crossing Bridge is more than just bricks and mortar. It’s a promise fulfilled to the people of Stittsville and surrounding communities. These 256 new long-term care beds mean our seniors can age with dignity, in a safe, modern environment close to family and friends. This investment reflects our government’s unwavering commitment to improving quality of life and ensuring compassionate care is accessible to every senior in Carleton and Ottawa.”

MPP Darouze presented a certificate to the Extendicare team congratulating them on the completion of the home while welcoming them to Stittsville and the riding of Carleton.

“Extendicare has been operating in the Ottawa area for over 50 years. The very first Extendicare long-care home operated in Canada was opened in Ottawa in 1969 – with this new retirement home, we are building for the next 50,” added Dr. Michael Guerriere.

The province is taking innovative steps to get long-term care homes built, including modernizing its funding model, selling unused lands with the requirement that long-term care homes be built on portions of the properties, and leveraging hospital-owned land to build urgently needed homes in large urban areas.