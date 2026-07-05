Upcoming Highway 417 ramp closures for July and August

O-Train expansion construction and the weather events of July 1st, will result in varying impacts to west end Highway 417 ramps and interchanges this summer – including Pinecrest Road, Holly Acres Road and Moodie Drive. The City knows this work may affect your daily commute.

Here’s what to expect to help you plan your commute:

Moodie Drive:

Construction work will require the following lane and ramp closures on Moodie Drive:

The southbound Moodie on‑ramp to Highway 417 eastbound will be closed approximately six weeks, starting July 8.

Eastbound Corkstown Road will be closed between Moodie Drive and Abbott Private until mid-summer. In mid-July, an additional weekend road closure will affect westbound Corkstown Road East between Moodie Drive and Abbott Private.

The westbound Highway 417 off-ramp will be reduced to one lane for eight weeks, starting July 6.

Construction will also result in the following off-peak and overnight reductions and closures:

The westbound off-and-on-ramps to and from Moodie Drive and Highway 417 will see overnight closures until mid-July.

There will be an off‑peak lane closure on westbound Highway 417 from 10 am until 2:30 pm on July 3, 6 and 7.

Pinecrest Road:

Long‑term lane reductions will be in place on Pinecrest Road and Queensview Drive beginning July 7.

The Highway 417 westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road and Greenbank Road will be closed overnight on July 7.

A single overnight closure will affect westbound on‑ramps from both northbound and southbound Pinecrest this summer. Further information will be shared once a date is confirmed.

Overnight work on July 9 will result in the following closures: Northbound Pinecrest/Greenbank on-ramp to westbound Highway 417. Southbound Pinecrest/Greenbank on-ramp to eastbound Highway 417, with reduced lanes on Highway 417 in both directions.



Holly Acres Road:

Construction work will have the following lane and ramp closures on Holly Acres Road:

Starting July 2, there will be long-term a single‑lane closure on northbound Holly Acres and a left‑turn lane reduction from the Highway 416/417 off‑ramp.

A full weekend closure is planned as early as mid-July for southbound Holly Acres Road, along with westbound on-ramp closure to Highway 417.

Motorists should follow all signed detour routes and adhere to posted speed limits. For ongoing updates about Stage 2 O-Train expansion work, please visit octranspo.com.