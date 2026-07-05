Upcoming Highway 417 ramp closures for July and August

O-Train expansion construction and the weather events of July 1st, will result in varying impacts to west end Highway 417 ramps and interchanges this summer – including Pinecrest Road, Holly Acres Road and Moodie Drive. The City knows this work may affect your daily commute.
Here’s what to expect to help you plan your commute:
Moodie Drive:
Construction work will require the following lane and ramp closures on Moodie Drive:
- The southbound Moodie on‑ramp to Highway 417 eastbound will be closed approximately six weeks, starting July 8.
- Eastbound Corkstown Road will be closed between Moodie Drive and Abbott Private until mid-summer. In mid-July, an additional weekend road closure will affect westbound Corkstown Road East between Moodie Drive and Abbott Private.
- The westbound Highway 417 off-ramp will be reduced to one lane for eight weeks, starting July 6.
Construction will also result in the following off-peak and overnight reductions and closures:
- The westbound off-and-on-ramps to and from Moodie Drive and Highway 417 will see overnight closures until mid-July.
- There will be an off‑peak lane closure on westbound Highway 417 from 10 am until 2:30 pm on July 3, 6 and 7.
Pinecrest Road:
Long‑term lane reductions will be in place on Pinecrest Road and Queensview Drive beginning July 7.
- The Highway 417 westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road and Greenbank Road will be closed overnight on July 7.
- A single overnight closure will affect westbound on‑ramps from both northbound and southbound Pinecrest this summer. Further information will be shared once a date is confirmed.
- Overnight work on July 9 will result in the following closures:
- Northbound Pinecrest/Greenbank on-ramp to westbound Highway 417.
- Southbound Pinecrest/Greenbank on-ramp to eastbound Highway 417, with reduced lanes on Highway 417 in both directions.
Holly Acres Road:
Construction work will have the following lane and ramp closures on Holly Acres Road:
- Starting July 2, there will be long-term a single‑lane closure on northbound Holly Acres and a left‑turn lane reduction from the Highway 416/417 off‑ramp.
- A full weekend closure is planned as early as mid-July for southbound Holly Acres Road, along with westbound on-ramp closure to Highway 417.
Motorists should follow all signed detour routes and adhere to posted speed limits. For ongoing updates about Stage 2 O-Train expansion work, please visit octranspo.com.