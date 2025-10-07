Urban Barn Launches 2025 “Blanket the Country” Campaign

Urban Barn, is a proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated furniture and décor retailer with 54 stores nationwide and is honoured to launch the 2025 edition of its annual charitable initiative, Blanket the Country. Since 2012, the charities across Canada. This year, Blanket the Country has been reimagined to deliver even greater local impact by directly pairing each Urban Barn store with a non-profit organization in its community. From food banks and shelters to counselling, essential services and more, Urban Barn’s partnership with 37 different local non-profit organizations ensures support reaches neighbours where it’s needed most.

In Ottawa, Urban Barn is proud to support Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa.

(Urban Barn in Stittsville is located at the Grant Crossing Shopping Mall on Hazeldean Road.)

For the month of October, customers can make a suggested $5 donation at checkout, in-store or online. Urban Barn will match every contribution, doubling the impact and ensuring support stays close to home. Donors will receive a thank-you offer of 20% off regularly priced décor with a minimum $100 purchase (valid November 1–23). While October is Urban Barn’s month of giving, the campaign continues year-round with customers invited to contribute $2 or more from November 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.

“Blanket the Country is fundamentally about compassion in action,” says Linda Letts, President of Urban Barn. “By supporting the efforts of our non-profit partners and keeping donations rooted in local communities, every act of generosity helps provide immediate and meaningful support. Together with our customers through the “Blanket the Country” initiative, we’re helping to ensure that those facing hardship have access to the assistance they need while feeling seen, valued and cared for.”

And the need is urgent. Today in Canada, 1 in 7 people experience food insecurity and shelters are operating near or at capacity.

Urban Barn has two locations, Stittsville and Ottawa.

Unit 3 – 5487 Hazeldean Road, Stittsville (Grant Crossing)

Unit #1 – 590 Industrial Ave, Ottawa (Train Yards)

About Urban Barn

Urban Barn curates beautiful, well-made furniture and décor designed for real life. Founded in Vancouver in 1990, the 100% Canadian-owned company now operates 54 stores from coast to coast. For more information, visit urbanbarn.com and follow @UrbanBarn on Instagram.