W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park festively adorned for holiday season

Stop by W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park to see festive ornaments brightening the pathways and labyrinth. For the last several years, the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville has put up ornaments in the trees at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park for the enjoyment of visitors during the holiday season.

The Rotary club will be removing the decorations in mid-January and asks that the community does not remove or disrupt these ornaments in the meantime. “Unfortunately, when we placed a few ornaments left over from last year on November 26, they were all removed by the next day. We hope this will not happen again,” said Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville’s past president Marion Mossman.

Instrumental in the installation of the labyrinth and the planted gardens alongside the approaching pathways, the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville takes pride in maintaining the appearance of W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park. Funds raised from the purchases of memorial bricks on the walkway to the labyrinth go towards park upkeep and improvements. Twice a year the club participates in Clean Up the Capital around the park and also frequently removes trash from pathways.

“We ask you to help keep up the park for everyone’s enjoyment. Please leave our seasonal ornaments for everyone to enjoy until we remove them in January. Also, we remind everyone to please take away your litter and dog bags. We wish you a happy holiday and best wishes for the New Year.” says Marion.

If you are interested in supporting the club’s efforts, check out their website.