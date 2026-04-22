West Ottawa Soccer Club kicks off their inaugural season in the Quebec LS PRO semi-pro league

The West Ottawa Soccer Club (WOSC) announced in December that they are officially entering the Québec LS PRO system for the 2026 season – kicking off an exciting new journey in the club’s history. WOSC will be competing for the first time at the senior competitive level in Ligue 3 Québec (L3) as the teams begin their inaugural season.

After several years away from playing in Ontario’s League1 system, the WOSC’s previous league, the Québec league returns the teams to the semi-pro playing field again. Rejoining high level senior competition through LS PRO represents a renewed commitment to offering meaningful and ambitious pathways for the athletes with a structure that aligns closely with WOSC’s long-term goals and community-centered vision. This new entry into the LS PRO system, provides clubs and players from grassroots to high performance genuine opportunities to grow, compete, and elevate their game – one that will keep dreams local and opportunities accessible in West Ottawa.

Nick Covelli, President of the West Ottawa Soccer Club, shares, “I am delighted that we will provide our players with a pathway to semi-pro soccer within our club. This has been a priority for me and for the Board of Directors because it will provide our girls and boys with opportunites at the next level, which is where this club belongs. I want to say a special thank-you to Stephen O’Kane and Jessie Burgins for leading the bid so successfully. Go Warriors!”

The WOSC men played their first match on April 19th against NDG CDN SA with the WOSC winning the game 10-0. The women’s season began on April 12th in Victoriaville against Lakeshore SC ending the game in a 0-0 tie.

Stay tuned to West Ottawa Soccer Club – there are more big things coming! Follow all of their action on Facebook or Instagram.