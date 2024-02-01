What’s happening at the Goulbourn Museum in February

January was a busy month at the Museum with time spent planning new exhibits, doing collections work and running programs. We’ve got lots on the go in February, too. The Museum is open Fridays and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Hope to see soon! (Please note that the offices will be closed on Monday, February 19th for Family Day.)

February 2nd & 16th: PD DAY CRAFTS

If your child has a PD Day on Friday, February 2nd or 16th, stop by the Museum and craft with us! On February 2nd we’ll be making snow globes, and on February 16th we’re going to make snowy owls! Children can also play in the Village Store and build cabins with our Lincoln Logs! No registration necessary, just drop in between 10 AM and 4 PM. Cost is by donation. (Parents/guardians must remain on site with children.)

February 25th: Let’s Make Music! FAMILY CRAFT DAY

Join us at the Museum on Sunday, February 25th from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM for Let’s Make Music! a day of crafts and activities about music. Kids will even make their own instruments!

The program is geared towards children ages 4-11. Pre-registration is required and the cost is only $5 per participant. Parents/guardians must remain on site with children during the program. The program typically takes one hour to an hour-and-a-half to complete. Sign up before it fills up at this link!

February 20 – Heritage Day at City Hall

On Tuesday, February 20th we will among the many local museums, historical societies and groups that make up Ottawa’s rich heritage community. We hope you’ll join us in Jean Pigott Hall and explore all that the City has to offer. The event is free to attend and takes place before and after the Heritage Day ceremony at 12 PM. This year’s theme is “Diversity of Heritage: Recognizing the past and celebrating the future.” For more information visit this link.

Museum’s Pride Flag & Flagpole Vandalized

In the early hours of Friday, January 19th the Museum’s flagpole was destroyed and our pride flag was stolen. Officers in the Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit are currently investigating.

Although deeply disheartening, neither the act nor its intolerant motivation have done anything to lessen our commitment to the LGTBQIA2S+ community represented by the flag. In fact, it has shown that there is more work to be done in combating hate and has strengthened our resolve to continue fostering an environment that celebrates diversity.

At Goulbourn Museum, diversity and inclusion is paramount. We are committed to being a space where everyone feels valued and respected. With our new strategic plan and the expansion of our mandate to include pre and post settlement, we’ve made an effort to include voices that have historically been excluded from the history being taught. By flying the pride flag we are ensuring our community today, which is very diverse, feels both represented and welcome in our space.

As soon as weather permits, we will be replacing the broken flagpole and we will be raising a new pride flag, a symbol of the Museum’s unwavering commitment to being a space where everyone feels valued and respected.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video surveillance recordings of the mischief occurring is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5015, or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), to remain anonymous.

Gift Shop: This Month’s Featured Product

We like to support local and our gift shop features a variety of products from the area including souvenirs, gifts, and local history books. In honour of Valentine’s Day this month, we’re shining a light on these beautiful hand embroidered heart maps by Sadie & June. They are framed reproductions of historic maps of Goulbourn Township and Rathwell’s Corners now known as Stanley Corners.

You can make your purchase online and pick up at the Museum, or shop in person on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM.