What’s new and happening at the Stittsville Library?

With snow banks gone and puddles disappearing, it is a beautiful time for a walk to the Stittsville Library to browse, study, attend a program or sit and add a few rows to our community’s knitting project. Throughout the month of May, the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is proud to celebrate Asian Heritage Month, a time to honour and recognize the contributions of Canadians of Asian descent and to stand against anti-Asian racism and discrimination.

One of the highlights of this year’s Asian Heritage Month celebration is the film viewings organized in collaboration with the Asian Heritage Society of Ottawa. On Sunday, May 7 at Ben Franklin Place, visitors can enjoy two captivating films: the Indonesian film 5 cm at noon, and the American film Donut King at 2:30pm. On Saturday, May 13, the main branch of Ottawa Public Library will screen the thought-provoking film unarchived.

In addition to film screenings, OPL is hosting a virtual cooking show with local chef Joe Thottungal on Tuesday, May 30 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Chef Thottungal, known for his popular restaurant Thali, will demonstrate three delicious dishes – Asparagus Thoran, Chicken Kada, and Pomegranate and Mint Raita – from his new cookbook “My Thali.” Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and learn about the culinary treasures of Asia.

The Carol Shields Prize for Fiction shortlist for fiction has been announced. It’s fun to read the finalists in literary contests and see if judges agree with you. https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/blogs/carol-shields-prize-fiction-2023.

Children 0-6 years of age enjoy attending the Stittsville branch drop in for Super Saturday STEM Storytime a combination of stories and activities. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/saturday-super-stem-storytime.

Memory Café, an open house for persons with dementia, their care partners, and families begins Thursday May 4. Join us for social interaction and connection. https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/memory-caf%C3%A9-3.

