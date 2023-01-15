What’s new and happening at the Stittsville Library for January 2023

(With funds raised from the sale of books at the “Good Reads” used book store located in the Stittsville Branch, a plant wall was purchased. John Wang who displayed his incredible bird houses in June, 2022, has donated one of his favourite bird houses for a nice addition to the plant wall.)

A new year brings new opportunities at the Stittsville library.

On February 4th, 2023, the Stittsville branch is hosting a poetry workshop led by Khaleefa Apollo The Child, an Awesome Authors judge. To register, visit https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/event/poetry-workshop-spoken-word-artist-apollo-child-4.

Do you have a reluctant reader who would like to read with a therapy dog? Please ask at the branch for more details and to sign up for a 15 minute time slot.

(St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog Caileigh, an Irish Setter, and her owner Christine Phillips provide comfort to many patients at The Ottawa Hospital and have brought comfort to children when reading at the Stittsville Library.)

When books are purchased from the Friends of the Library book sale at ‘Good Reads’ in the Stittville branch, money raised can be used for special things not covered in the library’s regular budget. This year they were able to install a plant wall located in the quiet study hall. A birdhouse was donated by a local artist John Wang. It’s a beautiful addition to the plant wall and greatly appreciated.

The artist displaying on the art wall this month is Salena Richard, President of the Richmond Village Art Club. Salena is also a member of Ottawa Artisans. She creates her original acrylic paintings with an East Coast vibe drawing her inspiration from the ocean.

(A print entitled ‘Dory’ by Salena Richard.)

Did you know that many electronic resources are available on the Ottawa Public Library website? If you don’t have a library membership yet you can visit the Stittsville branch or sign up or online at https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/getacard. Creative Bug is just one of those popular resources with craft videos to keep your creativity engaged for a long time.

Family Literacy Day on January 27 is a fixture in the calendar year at the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) ever since its creation by ABC Life Literacy Canada in 1999. This year, OPL decided to stretch the occasion out to a full week ― from January 21 to January 27― when Ottawa families are invited to some special storytimes that take storytelling and storybuilding to the next level. Kids and their families will get to see Cubetto in action right from the comfort of the Stittsville library. Check on the Find a Program or Event webpage for the full schedule of the Cubetto storytimes.

Questions? Please don’t hesitate to ask at the Reception Desk the next time you visit the Stittsville Library.