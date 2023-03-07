What’s new and happening at the Stittsville Library for March 2023

(When you visit the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library you will see this display as part of the Green Eye Spy Challenge. Photo: Stittsville Library)

The Stittsville Library offers many programs for the month of March for adults, youth and children. For those not travelling for March Break, there are a number of programs for children, youth and teens at the Stittsville branch to keep the kids occupied while enjoying a new learning experience at their local library.

Fun is number one at the library so when you visit, make sure the children look for the Green Eye Spy Challenge at the branch.

March Break Programs for children

On Monday, March 13 take part in ‘Ride ‘n’ Roll with Science at 2:00pm. Participants will be bumping, spinning, zipping and rolling! Discover the actions and reactions of bumper cars. Explore the forces at work when you spin. Create a zipline while investigating gravity. Design a roller coaster to meet a challenge. It’s all about the physics of riding ‘n’ rolling! The kids will think they are at an amusement park. Register for this hybrid program (children are in-person and the presenter is online) is partnered between the Library and Scientists in School and is appropriate for ages 4 to 12-years old .

Participants will be bumping, spinning, zipping and rolling! Discover the actions and reactions of bumper cars. Explore the forces at work when you spin. Create a zipline while investigating gravity. Design a roller coaster to meet a challenge. It’s all about the physics of riding ‘n’ rolling! The kids will think they are at an amusement park. (children are in-person and the presenter is online) is partnered between the Library and Scientists in School and is . On Tuesday March 14, 2023 at 10:30am, children ages 4 to 6-years old can test their wits during Steam Stunts. Can you predict what could happen and figure out a good solution? Registration is required.

Can you predict what could happen and figure out a good solution? Also on Tuesday March 14, 2023 at 2:00pm all ages can drop-in to take a trip through a Life-size Candy Land game. Kids and parents will become the game piece as you follow the rainbow path through a magical land of sweet surprises on your way to King Kandy’s Castle.

Kids and parents will become the game piece as you follow the rainbow path through a magical land of sweet surprises on your way to King Kandy’s Castle. Wednesday March 15, 2023 at 10:30am, it’s a family story time drop-in at the library. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and a craft for children ages 0 to 6-years old, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Don’t miss out on this adventure!

There will be stories, rhymes, songs and a craft for children ages 0 to 6-years old, accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Don’t miss out on this adventure! Children ages 7 to 12-years old can take part in the Mazes, Puzzles and Codes – Oh My! event on Thursday, March 26 at 10:30am. Use your wits to solve puzzles, navigate mazes and crack codes. Registration is required .

Use your wits to solve puzzles, navigate mazes and crack codes. . On Saturday March 18, 2023 at 11:00am the Life-size Candy Land game returns.

If you have teens in your household, there are many programs offered virtually that will be sure to appeal to everyone.

On Monday March 13, 2023 at 3:00pm there is a Planning for Post-Secondary School for high school students to learn about money management and how to plan for school. Presented by the Credit Counselling Society, you should register ahead of time for an email reminder and to receive an email with the Zoom link prior to the program.

for high school students to learn about money management and how to plan for school. Presented by the Credit Counselling Society, you should register ahead of time for an email reminder and to receive an email with the Zoom link prior to the program. On Tuesday, March 14 at 3:30pm the Introduction au mode de vie zéro déchet, a French session for 13 to 18-year olds, who will learn to adopt a zero waste lifestyle following the 5 ‘Rs’, you can reduce the amount of waste you create, sometimes down to one jar a year! It’s possible! Presented by NU Grocery. Registration required. Registrants will receive an additional email with the Zoom link ahead of the program.

who will learn to adopt a zero waste lifestyle following the 5 ‘Rs’, you can reduce the amount of waste you create, sometimes down to one jar a year! It’s possible! Presented by NU Grocery. Registration required. Registrants will receive an additional email with the Zoom link ahead of the program. On Wednesday March 15, 2023 at 3:00pm a session on Budget Breakers for participants to learn about the 3 biggest budget breakers (the little expenses, the irregular expenses, and the emergency expenses) and strategies to eliminate them from everyday worry. Presented by the Credit Counselling Society. Register ahead to get the email reminder. Registrants will receive an additional email with the Zoom link ahead of the program.

for participants to learn about the 3 biggest budget breakers (the little expenses, the irregular expenses, and the emergency expenses) and strategies to eliminate them from everyday worry. Presented by the Credit Counselling Society. Register ahead to get the email reminder. Registrants will receive an additional email with the Zoom link ahead of the program. On Thursday March 16, 2023 at 2:30pm, Putting Your Best Face Forward: Exploring Selfies will be discussing the phenomenon of “selfies” and serve as experts in advising the MediaSmarts presenter on the standards by which the “best” selfies are judged. They will then discuss a number of statements taken from interviews with youth that highlight issues of self-representation, body image and gender standards, and learn about “photoshopping” images. Finally, participants will apply what they have learned by modifying an image that is at least 50 years old to meet “selfie” standards. Presented by MediaSmarts this program is for ages 13 to 16-years old. Registration required. Registrants will receive an additional email with the Zoom link ahead of the program.

will be discussing the phenomenon of “selfies” and serve as experts in advising the MediaSmarts presenter on the standards by which the “best” selfies are judged. They will then discuss a number of statements taken from interviews with youth that highlight issues of self-representation, body image and gender standards, and learn about “photoshopping” images. Finally, participants will apply what they have learned by modifying an image that is at least 50 years old to meet “selfie” standards. Presented by MediaSmarts this program is for ages 13 to 16-years old. Registration required. Registrants will receive an additional email with the Zoom link ahead of the program. On Friday March 17, 2023 at 3:30pm, youth aged ages 13 to 18-years old can participate in Intro to the Zero Waste Lifestyle and will learn to adopt a zero waste lifestyle following the 5 ‘Rs’, you can reduce the amount of waste you create, sometimes down to one jar a year! It’s possible! Presented by NU Grocery. Registration required. Registrants will receive an additional email with the Zoom link ahead of the program.

Are you a writer, or would you like to discover writing techniques? The Stittsville Creative Writing Group is pleased to present the “Welcome to Writing” series. Experienced SCWG members will provide a workshop/lecture on a variety of topics that will help novices and experts alike. Adults will enjoy these sessions each month. There is one session a month, March through May and you must register.

On March 25, 2023 at 1:30pm, Thom Whalen will provide information on the Narrator’s Voice through examples of how the stories can be told using different voices.

In April, John C. Nash and Allan McCarville will present the basics of historic fiction and how to avoid pitfalls in research to maintain authenticity.

In May, Amanda O’Gorman will illustrate how effective word choice can deliver maximum impact to achieve the writer’s goal.

Art Mad Artists of Stittsville has a display of the members’ artwork for the month of March on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Branch. Visit their website to find out more about this artistic group who meet-up at the Stittsville branch on Friday afternoons from September until June.



The Ottawa Public Library is celebrating Francophonie Month with one of their highlights of the month being Croisée des mots, a gathering of Franco-Ontarian literature enthusiasts. Join them on Wednesday, March 15 when author Sébastien Pierroz will discuss his most recent book, Deux heures avant la fin de l’été, published by Éditions David. Registration required.