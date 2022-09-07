What’s new and happening in September at the Stittsville Library

September is back to school and back to Story Times at the Stittsville library. Join children’s programmers for a variety of stories, rhymes and songs for children of all ages. Visit the Ottawa Public Library website and note the age of your child for registration details.

Did you know that the Stittsville branch has a separate, quiet study area with free wi-fi that makes it a homework and research-friendly branch – perfect for teens and university students.

There are programs for many adult interests too, including a spice club (that starts on October 20 and runs until April 20, 2023), two book clubs (Second Monday Book Club and Stittsville Library Book Club), a French conversation group (register at the branch Reception desk), creative writing groups (for adults and another for youth), seed saving and climate change presentations (Science Literacy Climate Change on September 20 at 6:30pm). You can find a Stittsville branch program or event and register at: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/program?text=Stittsville.

The Stittsville Art Group has a display on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville branch for the month of September. The beautiful artwork highlights the talent in Stittsville’s midst.

Are you interested in accessing Consumer Reports. If you have a library card you can do so at the following link: https://biblioottawalibrary.ca/en/content/consumerreportsorg.

Questions? Please don’t hesitate to ask at the Reception Desk the next time you visit the Stittsville Library.