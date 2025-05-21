Wildpine celebrates re-opening under new banner – Aspira Senior Living

(Geoff McIllmoyle, Executive Vice-President of Aspira Retirement Living, welcomes residents and guests to the grand re-opening celebration at the recently purchased Wildpine Residence in Stittsville. Photos: Stittsville Central)

When Wildpine Residence opened its doors in June 2019, the local owners (Gary Harper, Director of Operations; Frank d’Amato, an Ottawa business owner; Shawn Lawrence, the Architect; and Ken Gibson, the former landowner), understood the importance of comfort for their future residents and wanted to ensure that all residents ‘feel at home’.

At their first function prior to opening, a High Tea was held at Amberwood Golf and Country Club in 2019 for local seniors to discover more about the new Wildpine Residence coming to Stittsville would be offering. At the event, General Manager, Frances de Beaumont and Lucy DiSanto, Recreation Coordinator and now Assistant General Manager, promised the audience to make their transition to retirement living an easy choice. They introduced the many facilities, description of the on-site services, levels of care and various suites that were available to choose from in this new retirement community. Wildpine’s warm and friendly philosophy was felt during the lovely gathering and since 2019, that philosophy has continued.

On February 20, 2025, Wildpine Residence was purchased by Sienna Senior Living under its Aspira retirement brand as the company expands into the Ottawa area.

The grand re-opening celebration was held on May 21st with all the residents and guests enjoying an afternoon of music performed by violinist Evan Runge, along with refreshments and hors d’oeuvres prepared by Wildpine’s chef. A special donut was created by Maverick’s Donuts Stittsville for the occasion. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony with those who ventured outside on the brisk day.

“With many Ottawa residents aging and the need for retirement options increasing, it is felt that now is the time to expand by bringing quality and caring facilities both old and new to the Ottawa area and we are pleased to be a part of this,” Geoff McIllmoyle, Executive Vice-President of Aspira Retirement Living shared with the audience.

“Wildpine offers everything a retiree would want and they can bring along their beloved pet to live with them. It is located in this wonderful community of Stittsville with its Trans Canada trail, golf course, shopping around the corner and many restaurants. Residents can enjoy daily activities and fun events. They can spend time with their friends by enjoying some time in the library, games room or the in-house café. Family can celebrate family moments in the private dining room. Wildpine is retirement living to its fullest,” McIllmoyle shared.

Carleton MPP George Darouze dropped by to present a welcome certificate marking this new venture for Wildpine. “Under new ownership, Wildpine continues to be a valued part of our community, providing high-quality care while enhancing the sense of community and comfort that residents and families have come to know and trust,” shared MPP Darouze on his facebook page.

Wildpine Residence has supported our community of Stittsville through many initiatives since opening their doors enriching the lives of many from youth to seniors – support for Chrysalis House; the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre; Childhood Cancer; the Stittsville Friendship Club; Stittsville Food Bank; Stittsville Village Association; and the co-op program for students at Sacred Heart High School. They always encourage the community to attend their special events.

Life and staff will remain the same under the new management with all looking forward to another successful year filled with activities and special events.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.