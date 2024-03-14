Wounded Warriors partner with Ottawa Fire Services providing mental health supports

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) and the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association (OPFFA) entered into a partnership on March 14th with Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) aimed at bolstering mental health resources for Ottawa Firefighters, front line members, and their families.

Through this partnership, Ottawa firefighters, front line members, and their families will gain access to Wounded Warriors Canada’s wide range of culturally specific mental health counselling programs, such as the Trauma Resiliency Program, Couples Overcoming PTSD Everyday (COPE) program, the Spousal Resiliency Program, and Warrior Kids Camp and Virtual program. By fostering a culture of openness and support, OFS and OPFFA aim to create an environment where members feel empowered to prioritize their mental well-being without stigma or hesitation.

Fire Chief of Ottawa Fire Services, Paul Hutt, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to the well-being of our firefighters, front line members and their families. With Wounded Warrior Canada’s expertise in mental health support, we are now able to provide comprehensive services to our members who face the daily challenges and traumas of their duties. This partnership not only demonstrates our dedication to ensuring the physical safety of our community but also underscores our unwavering support for the mental health of our firefighters, who selflessly serve and protect. Together, we are breaking down barriers and fostering a culture of resilience and care within our department. I am confident that this collaboration will have a profound and lasting impact on the lives of our firefighters and their families.”

Echoing Chief Hutt’s sentiments, President of the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association, David Andre, added, “The Ottawa Professional Fire Fighters are proud to partner with Ottawa Fire Services and Wounded Warriors Canada. It’s estimated 30% of first responders develop behavior health conditions. This partnership will provide our members in need and their families with another option for mental health support.”

Scott Maxwell, Executive Director of Wounded Warriors Canada, emphasized the significance of collaboration in supporting the mental health of first responders’, “Given the complexities of operational stress injuries, we know that no single organization can be the one hundred percent solution when it comes to the mental health and wellness of its members and their families. Partnerships are vital. Together, we are working to break down barriers to accessing culturally specific mental health training and counselling support while reducing stigma for those who keep our communities safe. We look forward to working with the team at Ottawa Fire Services and the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association in the months and years to come.”

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the Ottawa Fire community, underscoring a collective commitment to prioritizing mental health and resilience among firefighters.

Wounded Warriors Canada, is an 11-year-old organization that began offering mental health services to Canadian military members returning from the war in Afghanistan. Since 2015, Wounded Warriors has also partnered with police, fire and paramedic services to help them prepare for, and recover from, the effects of traumatic injuries.