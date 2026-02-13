Your waste collection day may change starting March 30  

Starting Monday, March 30, your waste collection day may change due to the City’s new curbside collection contract. All your waste including garbage, organics, leaf and yard waste, and recycling will still be picked up on the same day but about half of Ottawa households will have a new collection day.

To see if this impacts you, view your collection calendar online or in the Ottawa Waste Collection Calendar app. If you are affected by this change, you will see your updated collection day on the week of Monday, March 30 and beyond.

Please note: There will be no curbside collection on Good Friday, April 3, or Easter Monday, April 6; pick-up will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. As a result, your collection day for the week following Easter Monday may not be your new collection day going forward. If you are signed up for weekly collection reminders, you can continue to rely on them.

The frequency of garbage, green bin, leaf and yard waste, and recycling collection is not changing.

A letter will be sent to all residents who receive curbside collection to let them know about the change.

What else is changing with the new curbside collection contract

Leaf and yard waste will continue to be collected weekly, but it must be set out separately from your green bin in a reusable container labelled “Leaf and Yard Waste” or in brown paper bags.

As part of the transition to the new collection schedule, some households may experience two weeks of the same waste stream being collected. To accommodate this disruption, all residents may place up to six garbage items at the curb on your scheduled garbage collection day between March 30 and April 24.

Digital collection calendar

Never miss a collection day! Download the free Ottawa Collection Calendar app for Apple and Android devices or sign up for email or phone reminders on the Collection Calendar webpage.