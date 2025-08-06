10,000 new and used books for sale at the ReStore Reads Book Fair taking place this weekend

Looking for some must-reads? For book lovers, the ReStore Reads Book Fair has become the must-attend event of the summer.

Taking place August 8 to 10 at Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa’s ReStore in Stittsville, this year’s sale will offer as many as 10,000 new and gently used paperbacks, trade publications and hardcovers, all at great prices.

From mystery to history, kids’ books to Canadian authors, you’re sure to find some worthwhile reads.

Proceeds from the volunteer-led sale go directly to Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa to support the organization in building more safe and affordable homes that provide a solid foundation for local families.

In a new feature, several notable authors from Ottawa and surrounding areas will be on hand throughout the weekend to offer their books and discuss their work. Among them: Peggy Blair, Don Butler, Kate Heartfield, Darren Jerome, Amy Tector, John W. Partington and Amelinda Berube. Attendees have a chance to win some of these authors’ works as part of gift basket draws open to all Book Fair customers.

Also new: Fairgoers can check out a selection of collectibles and rare items selected from donations to Ottawa’s three ReStores, which sell donated, new and gently-used home furnishings, appliances, renovation materials and more at a fraction of the original price.

The ReStore Reads Book Fair is open from 10a.m. to 8p.m. on Friday, August 8 from 10:00am-8:00pm; and on Saturday, August 9 and Sunday, August 10 from 9:00am-5:00pm each day. The Book Fair is being held at the Stittsville ReStore at 3 Iber Road, just south of Hazeldean Road.

See you at the sale!