Turtle conservation program slow and steadily established by Friends of Stittsville Wetlands

(A Blanding Turtle ambles his way along the Trans Canada Trail at Poole Creek. Photo: Ken McRae)

The Friends of Stittsville Wetlands (FoSW) are rolling out a turtle conservation program for the Goulbourn Wetland Complex and its two tributaries – Poole Creek and Flowing Creek. Running through the heart of Stittsville, the Poole Creek cold or cool waters are considered a crucial and rare habitat that sustain a unique ecological system of significant environmental and recreational value to the community of Stittsville and the City of Ottawa.

(Poole Creek at Westridge Drive.)



To gauge community support for a turtle conservation program, the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands hosted an “All About Turtles” Earth Day Forum on the evening of April 22, 2026 at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. The evening raised public awareness about turtles, conservation efforts, and explored the key elements and benefits of rolling out a community science program for our community.

Guests at the “All About Turtles” Earth Day Forum included:

At the Forum, Seburn focused on saving our turtles and provided practical advice on how you can help them. Mason spoke about the highly successful Friends of Carp Hills’ turtle conservation program and provided lessons to consider when FoSW rolls out a program for Stittsville. Browning highlighted the work of the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre, including a turtle hospital for treating, rehabilitating and releasing injured turtles, alongside conservation initiatives, education and outreach programs.

(For a number of years, Laula the Snapping Turtle returned every year from Poole Creek to lay, bury and hatch her eggs at Stitt Street Park in the sand. Each year, the children protected Laula and the turtle hatchlings in their surroundings. Above, they return Laula to Poole Creek.)

(Laula the Snapping Turtle laid up to 35 baby turtles at the Stitt Street Park. Above, her buried eggs and the babies once born. The children who cared for these turtles found it exciting and took care to ensure they were added to the Poole Creek environment.)

If you were unable to attend the April Forum, you can view it at this link: watch the FoSW’s “All About Turtles” Forum

The Friends of Stittsville Wetlands turtle conservation program for the Goulbourn Wetland Complex and its two tributaries will be rolled out in two phases during 2026 and 2027. Learn more about the eight native freshwater turtle species, how you can help them, and the Turtle Conservation Program by visiting the FoSW website under Programs.