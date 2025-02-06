13th Ecologically sensitive property now protected by the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust

(The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) have acquired the Chatson Woods near Denbigh, Ontario. The woods will be added to the Rose Hill Nature Reserve. Photos: MMLT)

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) is pleased to announce the successful protection of its 13th property, increasing its total conserved lands to over 3,600 acres. The newly acquired Chatson Woods, a 282-acre property of significant ecological value located near Denbigh, Ontario, has been added to MMLT’s Rose Hill Nature Reserve, which the organization has carefully stewarded since 2011. Chatson Woods expands the Reserve to 640 acres, further strengthening the preservation of its diverse and vital ecosystems.

For 132 years, three generations of the Chatson family had owned the property. Through their involvement in social and civic affairs, all three generations left a legacy of resilience, service, and community spirit that endures to this day. MMLT is grateful to Antonia Chatson for her partial donation of the land which made the acquisition possible in partnership with funders and community support.

Encompassing 282 acres, Chatson Woods at Rose Hill Nature Reserve features mixed hardwood forests on rolling hills, grasslands, ponds, a marsh, and the serene Copeland Creek. It is home to a diverse range of birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians, including a number of species at risk. Throughout the 2 properties combined, almost 400 plant species have been identified, of which 30 had not previously been found elsewhere in Lennox and Addington County. A full species inventory will be conducted during the year, along with trail marking and signage, after which the property will be open to the public. Learn more about our newest property here.

MMLT’s President Steve Kotze said: “The conservation of land is one of the most important actions we can take to mitigate the effects of climate change and to combat biodiversity loss. It is also critical for our mental, physical and spiritual health that we ensure the sanctity of places where we can rejuvenate and engage with nature. I have been inspired and moved by the overwhelming public support for this acquisition, clearly demonstrating that others feel as deeply and as passionately about conservation as I do. A huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped to make this happen.”

The acquisition of Chatson Woods at Rose Hill Nature Reserve aligns with MMLT’s mission to legally protect and steward private lands with ecological, biodiverse, aesthetic, and cultural value while simultaneously fostering engagement with wilderness. The organization is making a significant difference in our local region with a small staff team, an expert Board of Directors, more than 60 dedicated volunteers, and vital support from local people and businesses.

This acquisition was made possible in part with the financial support of the MapleCross Fund and the many community donors who generously responded to our Chatson Woods Special Appeal.

“Support for the acquisition of Chatson Woods at Rose Hill Nature Reserve was astounding”, said Stacie Lloyd, MMLT’s Executive Director. The protection of these lands really resonated with the local community, MMLT members, private foundations, and other funders. We are grateful for the generous

response from all donors.”

MMLT now has 13 properties entrusted to its care in perpetuity, in the region of the Mississippi River basin, extending north to the Madawaska River. Many of these properties are open to the public to enjoy outdoor activities in nature, such as hiking and snowshoeing, and events including the upcoming Winter Tree ID walk, Notes for Nature music benefit, and the family-oriented Festival of the Wild Child held each summer.

Don’t miss out on this upcoming event hosted by the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust on March 16, 2025 at the Poole Family Nature Sanctuary located at Concession Road 11, Carleton Place. Register at MMLT.ca/events.