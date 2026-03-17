18 authors, one goal: The ultimate ‘Romance’ takeover

(Romance was in the air at the Re-Read Used Books second romance authors event at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn held on March 15, 2026. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On Sunday, March 15th, an afternoon for romance authors and readers filled the upper hall at the CARDELREC-Complex Goulbourn. The well-attended event was organized by Monja De Luca and Re-Read Used Books. This is the second ‘romance’ event hosted by Re-Read Used Books.

When you think of the romance novel, you may associate your thoughts with Fabio’s bared chest. Romance novels today reflect a broader range of experiences and don’t always fit the stereotypical girl-meets-boy mold.

There has been an explosion in the popularity of romance fiction and events such as the one hosted by Re-Read serve to cater to the demand.

The 18 authors (including a husband and wife team) who participated were kept busy speaking with visitors and, of course, selling their books at the event. Re-Read plans to organize more interesting afternoons such as this to profile local authors and to share the various genres of writing with the community.

If you missed the afternoon and want to enjoy a romance novel, the authors who participated were:

Kate Cole

Renée Gendron

Emily Murray

Kali Larsson

Freya Gall

Jen & Eric Desmarais

Gayle Morrow

Selena Robins

Krista Walsh

Helga Paxton

Charlene Boutin

Caroline Richardson

Tina Spencer

Mona Storm

Aurelia Foxx

Clover Callahan

Lauren Flynn

And remember, Romance is written to be enjoyed by everyone.

It was also nice to catch-up with Ray and Trisha and learn more about their second location that will be opening in April in Riverside South.

Visit the Re-Read Used Books website or follow them on Facebook to keep up-to-date on all the activities they are planning, available books and more.