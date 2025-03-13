2025 Spring registration opens for Cleaning the Capital

Spring cleaning is around the corner. Join thousands of dedicated community volunteers who display their civic pride by engaging in the 32nd Cleaning the Capital Spring campaign. Registration opens for the annual spring cleaning event on March 14, 2025.

As with previous campaigns, participants can register their cleanup projects starting March 14th until May 2nd either by using the online registration form or by calling 3-1-1. Displayed with the registration form is an interactive map showing which locations have been chosen for cleanup projects. Cleanup kits will be made available for pick-up by registrants at one of fourteen City of Ottawa facilities. These kits include garbage bags and nitrile gloves upon request.

Key dates for the 2025 Spring Campaign include:

March 14: Registration opens

April 15 to May 31: Cleaning the Capital Spring Campaign

April 22: Earth Day 2025

May 2: Registration closes

June 15: Deadline to submit cleanup reports online

Volunteer hours for high school students

Do you know a high school student who needs to complete their community involvement hours? Cleaning the Capital is a flexible opportunity for students to complete their volunteer hours and help to keep our city looking beautiful. For more information on how to obtain volunteer hours with Cleaning the Capital, please review Student volunteer hours on ottawa.ca/clean .

And remember while you are tidying our community – Wood is Good! Coarse woody debris such as downed logs and fallen branches contributes to long-term forest health. Please do not “tidy up” fallen branches or dead wood from our open spaces and natural areas. City staff will handle any potentially hazardous trees or woody debris as needed.

The City is grateful for the long-term commitment of many volunteers who have continued to participate in cleanup projects every year. It is estimated that over one million kilograms of waste has been removed by more than 1.4 million volunteers since the campaign began.