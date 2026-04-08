2026 Canadian Ringette Championships display incredible sportsmanship and finish strong

(At the March 29-April 4, 2026 Canadian Ringette Championships, the Eastern Ontario Force brought home the gold in the U19 division in a power-play marker scored by Olivia Binder edging out the Calgary Havoc 3-2 in overtime. Photos: Ringette Canada, Ringette Ontario and iSiLIVE captures)

The 2026 Canadian Ringette Championships ended Saturday, April 4th, after a week of incredible gameplay. The week was full of displays of dedication and strength along with many impressive plays. This year’s athletes gave it their all and made these games nothing short of spectacular!

Our local team, West Ottawa Wild, made it to the quarterfinals of the U16 division after two strong games in the round robins! During their last game, they fell by two goals scored in the fourth period by their opponents, Edmonton Edge, who went on to win silver.

(U16AA Gorham team members, Rachel Macdonald and Scarlett Pulleyblank, were selected for U16 first line All Stars.)

Wins don’t only come from medals. Hand picked for their skills, team contribution, and sportsmanship, West Ottawa Wild members Rachel MacDonald and Scarlett Pulleyblank were chosen to be on the first line of the All-Star team for the U16 division. On the opening day of the championships, Zoey Lorimer stood out in the Shooting Accuracy Challenge by being the only athlete in the U16AA division to hit all four of the targets. Congratulations West Ottawa Wild for giving it your all!

(WORA’s Zoey Lorimer wins the Shooting Accuracy Challenge in the U16AA Division)

Eastern Ontario Force brought home the gold in the U19 division in a power-play marker edging out the Calgary Havoc 3-2 in overtime! From forming just two years ago to becoming national champions is an astonishing achievement. Special congratulations to Olivia Binder for scoring the team’s winning goal from the ground! She showed that you may knock this team down, but they will get back up.

(The Eastern Ontario Force were the National Champions winning Gold at the 2026 Canadian Ringette Championships held in Ottawa from March 29-April 4, 2026.)

Eastern Ontario Force was also awarded the Agnes Jacks True Sport Award which honours them for their respect, fair play, integrity, positivity, and true ringette spirit. A well deserved recognition for this team’s gameplay attitude. Some team members on Eastern Ontario Force are West Ottawa Ringette Association alumni. Special congratulations from Stittsville to Megan Davis, Cassidy Marchment, Emily Barteaux, Aurelie Lacourciere, Olivia Binder, Abby Rooney, and Addison Fracker. Good work Eastern Ontario Force!

(WORA alumni Lucy Fisher, Violet Murphy, Eve Nunnikhoven, Charlie Upshall, with Coach Andree Nunnikhoven, were members of the Eastern Ontario Force who were presented with the Agnes Jacks True Sport Award.)

During their first ever national championship, Waterloo Wildfire won gold in the National Ringette League division. The team won 6-1 against their competitors BC Thunder, marking an Ontario team’s first championship win since 2017. Well done Waterloo Wildfire!

Thank you to all the volunteers for your hard work that made these games possible and to Stittsville’s iSiLIVE for their amazing coverage of the event. Find more broadcasting from iSiLIVE here on Facebook.

This year’s championships were full of wonderful gameplay, so don’t miss out on next year’s! The 2027 Ringette Championships will be in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Having had these athletes in Ottawa two years in a row is a great honour and we hope to see the ringette championships return again in the future. Well done to all the athletes. We can’t wait to see you in action again!