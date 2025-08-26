38th Annual Guide Dog Motorcycle Ride roars back to Ottawa

(Meet Rider one of the many Canadian Guide Dogs who assist those with vision or mobility challenges. Photo: Canadian Guide Dogs)

Own a motorcycle? Ride on your own or with friends to raise money towards the training of guide dogs and assistance dogs. The engines are revving for Ottawa’s longest running annual charity motorcycle ride to benefit Canadian Guide Dogs that will hit the road again on Sunday, September 7, 2025 for its 38th year.

Riders will hit the road for a 200-kilometre scenic tour through Eastern Ontario, raising funds to help train life-changing guide dogs for Canadians with visual and mobility challenges. The ride starts and ends at CGDB’s Training Headquarters in Manotick, where participants can enjoy a volunteer-run barbecue, prize draws, and the chance to meet adorable future guide dogs in training.

The Guide Dog Ride is a rain or shine event, with 100% of the proceeds directed to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind. Individual riders and all brands & clubs are welcome! No pet dogs permitted, please.

Event at a Glance:

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Registration: 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m.

Location: CGDB Training Headquarters, 4120 Rideau Valley Drive North, Manotick, ON

Route: 200 km through Eastern Ontario and returning to Manotick

How to Join:

– Raise $100+ in pledges – Free ride admission, BBQ, and Dice Roll entry.

– Flat fee: $30 – Includes BBQ and one Dice Roll entry (no pledges needed). Extra Dice Roll cards: $20.

– BBQ Only: $10 – For non-riders joining post-ride festivities.

Why It Matters:

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind receives no government funding. Events like this keep the wheels turning—literally—so CGDB can continue providing guide and service dogs at no cost to those who need them.

For more information about the motorcycle ride, to register, download the pledge form, or learn more about Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, visit www.guidedogs.ca or telephone 613-692-7777.

About Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind:

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind was established as a registered charity in 1984. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind has provided more than 925 professionally trained guide dogs to Canadians who are visually impaired from coast to coast. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind also operates an Assistance Dogs Division, training and providing dogs for individuals with mobility-related disabilities in the Ottawa area.