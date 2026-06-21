5th annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival – a beautiful tapestry bringing people together

For the fifth year, the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival, hosted by Councillor Gower and a team of organizers and volunteers took place on June 20th with another large number of attendees. The Festival proudly serves as an inclusive space for intercultural understanding, allowing residents to meet newcomers and community associations, and building stronger, more welcoming neighborhoods in Stittsville.

There were prizes thanks to community businesses and sponsors, various food trucks, art, music, authors, and dancers wearing traditional attire providing vibrant performances during the afternoon. Many cultural organizations provided information as they engaged with attendees. As well, many of Stittsville’s service organizations took part and our community associations where attendees could learn more about their work in our community. The Ottawa Public Library Bookmobile offered tours inside with Gemini and Kristal.

Bringing together people from various ethnic backgrounds to share and appreciate each other’s traditions, food, music, and art, the afternoon was an enriching experience for both newcomers and long-time locals.

Below are our photos captured from this wonderful day celebrating multiculturalism in our community.