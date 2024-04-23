6310 Hazeldean Road sees developer reducing height in new proposed plan

(6310 Hazeldean Road re-submission of proposed Application #D02-02-22-00382024. This rendering indicates the variation of buildings sizes from that of the December 2023 proposal (left) and the new proposal submitted on April 15, 2024 (right). Renderings: Fontenn Planning + Design)

Devmont, the developer from Montreal and represented by Fontenn Planning + Design, has submitted its third revised application to the city. This new proposal reduces the height of the proposed main highrise tower to 21 storeys in its proposal for 6310 Hazeldean Road. The proposal was re-submitted after Stittsville residents complained that the original highrise of 25 storeys was just too tall. In lieu of the loss of height, the size of the other three and seven storey proposed buildings will increase to allow for the same number of apartment units being 431. It is proposed that there will be a choice of studio to three-bedroom units. The number of parking spaces remains unchanged at 389, albeit the minimum of 517 is required under current zoning bylaws.

(6310 Hazeldean Road new proposal April 2024. Fontenn Planning +Design)

At the Stittsville February public consultation meeting, there was an outcry that the proposed highrise was far too high for the existing neighbourhood that is situated behind the proposed building, affecting quality of life being a major concern. In follow-up Devmont has now stated, “this revised proposal addresses the raised concerns and more closely meets community expectations”.

The newly revised proposal indicates that the 25-storey tower has been reduced to 21 storeys on the northeast section, while the L-shaped building will now be increased to 12 storeys from nine in the middle and seven storeys on the western section, with more separation between the buildings. The eastern portion of the proposed development has been omitted to meet zoning guidelines due to the increased height of the middle building.

(6310 Hazeldean Road 2024 – Aerial view of the revised proposal and transition measures to the rear property line.)

In a planning document prepared by Fotenn, Devmont’s consulting firm, it was stated, “The redesign of the building has not resulted in any changes to the overall unit count; however, it has resulted in both of the proposed buildings having generally equal amounts of residential units”.

Devmont is requesting an amendment to allow for greater heights as well as fewer residential parking spots than current zoning rules mandate. Currently the zoning by-laws limit buildings to five storeys on this site. They feel the proposed parking spaces at 389 should be sufficient.

(View of Building 1 (right) from Hazeldean Road (looking south). View of entrance lobbies and drop-off and pick-up (left).)

This new proposal was brought forward to ‘appease’ residents, as well as address the the city’s Urban Design Review Panel that had recommended a series of changes to the April 2022 proposal, including merging two of the buildings and improving the amenity space for residents. The Urban Design Review Panel also questioned the viability of the retail component.

To view the current re-draft of the design plan of April 15, 2024, visit this link.