A delightful evening of music and stories at Jim Bryson’s ‘The Home Show’

(On July 31st, Jim Bryon hosted his intimate and entertaining ‘The Home Show’ evening with family, friends and fans in the backyard of his Stittsville home. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On July 31st, Stittsville’s Jim Bryson shared his backyard under the stars with some of his favourite people for an evening full of stories and music. There were approximately 40 guests who enjoyed the opening host, local boy Doug Hempstead, as he related some good stories about Jim and other shenanigans.

(An animated Doug Hemstead entertains the small crowd with stories prior to having Jim perform.)

Jim was a little nervous to hold this event, but nothing that a refreshing beverage thanks to Beyond The Pale couldn’t solve. He went on to share his songs (many about trees) and bygone stories from growing up in Stittsville to the present. He kept the audience laughing.

(Jim Bryson prior to the start of his July 31st backyard show.)

From stories and music, there were those pre-selected questions asked of Jim by audience members that led him into another tale with laughs or song.

Jim thanks everyone who helped him put the evening together, especially his family (who had to tolerate his nerves!).

We always have to support our local musicians who work hard to bring their music to you. Heck that’s why they have merch for too – Jim we just want to say that our tea towel is lovely!

Jim released four new songs on Bandcamp on August 1st on the album – Combinations 2+1 – folks should tune in and support our hometown guy. Jim says of the album, “The first might be the best song I’ve made in years…maybe.” You can purchase his new music at https://jimbryson.bandcamp.com/album/combinations-2-1.

If you want to hear more live music from Jim, he is playing on September 7 on the eve of the Corn Moon at a pre-Festival Fantôme evening being held at Studio Cimetière in Quyon, Quebec. Purchase your tickets here.

You can follow Jim Bryson on Instagram, Facebook, ‘X’, Bandcamp or learn more about his story on Wikipedia.