A pillar of the Stittsville community Marion Gullock passes away – memories shared

(Marion Gullock often visited her sister, Judy, at Wildpine Residence and that is where we bumped into her after she had played an afternoon of Casino games in June, 2024.)

How do you describe Marion Gullock? She was a lady full of kindness who touched the lives of many Stittsville residents, organizations and associations in one way or another. Having lived here since 1955, in the same house that she and her husband Bill moved into on Ralph Street (Ralphpark), Marion quickly became a part of the Stittsville community. Marion and Bill were also one of the first families to settle on this street in the new neighbourhood.

Coming from the rural setting of Cumberland and growing up on the family farm, Marion felt that Stittsville was next to being rural at that time with a ‘few amenities’. Marion loved animals, especially her dogs and often had one by her side. In winter, there was nothing better than a skate on the local farm ponds with her sister, Judy, and friends. One of those long-time friends who grew up with Marion is Gary Scharf, owner of Hollybrook Farm. Marion always hired Gary and his team of horses for the Stittsville Canada Day trolley rides, a duty this editor took over when Marion felt it was time to change the reins.

(Gary Scharf at Marion Gullock’s 90th Birthday celebration in 2025.)

(Marion celebrated her 90th Birthday last summer with Andrew, Barbara, family and friends.)

In high school, Marion excelled at shorthand and typing and was quickly hired to work as a secretary at CJOH-TV, quickly rising to become an assistant producer of the annual CHEO Telethon. It was while she was at CJOH that she met the love of her life, Bill. He was also involved in many activities as an active Scout Leader. They married and started their new life in Stittsville. As a Scout Leader, Bill couldn’t sit idle and brought an innovative new event to our community – the Stittsville Soap Box Derby – held annually from 1963 to 1976. It was an active community tradition held on Carleton Street with many involved. When Bill passed away in 1972, Marion took the ‘wheel’ and continued on with his legacy for another four years.

Marion was left with two small children, Andrew and Barbara, when Bill passed away while holding down her full-time job at CJOH-TV, but she soldiered on. She was involved in many activities that kept her busy and carried on with her volunteerism in the community always with a smile and a hug.

Sadly, on Friday, January 30, 2026 in hospital, Marion Gullock passed away at the tender age of 91, three days after her January 27th birthday.

In 1962, the Stittsville Horticultural Society was formed (now the Goulbourn Stittsville Horticultural Society) and in its inaugural year, Marion, with her strong administrative skills, was both the Secretary and the Treasurer filling the positions again in 1963. With her farming knowledge and love of plants, she assisted people with the selection of the plants that would survive in their gardens. She had been a dedicated member for over 60 years.

In the late 1960s, there was much excitement in the air as our community was proposing to construct an indoor arena – to be known as the Stittsville District Community Centre. Gone would be the days of our outdoor rink behind the old fire hall (now the Stittsville Food Bank). The arena was constructed through extensive community fundraising and a large volunteer effort, reflecting a strong spirit of community collaboration. It opened in 1971 much with the pride of many. It was during this fundraising that Marion was involved. In 1968, Marion could be found raising funds and receiving donations when she walked 23 miles from Stittsville to Munster and return towards the construction of Stittsville’s new indoor arena, along with many of us from the community.

(2016 Heritage Day in Stittsville. The Goulbourn Township Historical Society hosted their annual event with members wearing period costumes. L-R: John Bottriell, Barb Bottriell, Lee Boltwood, Duke of Richmond Robin Derrick, Marion Gullock and Hélène Rivest.)

Marion was also a member since the 1980s of both the Goulbourn Museum and the Goulbourn Township Historical Society, where she had been a Board member of both organizations. She could be found manning display booths, appearing in period costumes for parades and providing historical Stittsville information to both organizations. Both her good friend Evelyn Leroux and Marion had also played a large part in the formation of the Goulbourn Township Historical Society Archives Committee, along with Joan Darby and Marion Scott. They organized the family records and photos as can be found in the files at the Stittsville Library.

In 1982, the Stittsville Friendship Club was formed for older adults and seniors. Marion was instrumental in its formation as she felt more interaction within the community was needed for older residents. Many activities were organized for its members that included exercise classes, bridge and euchre card groups, shuffle board, monthly luncheons with local entertainers, excursions and trips to plays and places of interest, all while supporting community charities. Marion had been a member for over 40 years, taking the lead for the many excursions the group took throughout the years and organizing the many monthly luncheons enjoyed by the group at the Stittsville Legion.

As a member of the Stittsville Lionettes Club, Marion was a dedicated volunteer who arranged many activities, with one being the annual golf tournament when it was first taking place.

(The Stittsville Village Association Board in November 2015.)

When a Director of the Stittsville Village Association from the time it was formed in 2001, Marion worked closely with and made several friends through the years – Theresa Qadri, David Fairbrother, Tanya Hein, Phil Sweetnam, Glen Gower, Ken LaRue, David Jenkins, Luc and Nancy Therrien, Barry Gray, to name a few, and Marion’s long-time best friend, Evelyn Leroux. During Marion’s time with the SVA, she was instrumental in organizing the Parade of Lights, Canada Day, Arts in the Park, Movie Nights at the Park events. When COVID arrived, many of the activities were curtailed. Marion last helped with the Canada Day activities in 2019 being responsible for the horse & trolley rides. Also during COVID, Marion participated in many zoom meetings to participate in decisions being made by the Stittsville Village Association. In 2022, she stepped down from her participation as a long-time Director.

In 2013, Marion’s best friend, Evelyn Leroux, moved to Brockville after the death of her husband to be closer to her family. Marion was saddened to have her friend and sidekick such a distance away. They had participated in so much together and volunteered on many of the same organizations.

Marion loved Bingo and could often be found playing the game with Bea Burse wherever they could find a game, but more often than not it was at the Stittsville Legion hall. Marion was also a long-time member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Stittsville Legion where she was the Sports Manager, Excursions Co-Ordinator and organized many of the bus trips to the slots and special meal nights held at the Legion.

But if that’s not enough, Marion could also be found at the polls on many election days acting as the enumerator.

(On February 15, 2025, Marion Gullock was one of the ‘Women of Influence’ in Stittsville for the GTHS Heritage Day event.)

Marion’s contributions to our community go back decades with no sought after recognition, but she always appreciated receiving a hug. Below are just a few of the awards recognizing Marion her family can be proud of:

In 2003, Marion received a Community Activism Award from the City of Ottawa under the previous Civic Appreciation Awards for her dedicated volunteerism here in Stittsville.

In 2003, Marion was awarded the Ruth Martin Award from the Ottawa-West Rotary Club for her work with seniors.

In 2000, Marion was named and awarded Stittsville’s Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award.

In 2006–2007 Marion received the highest honour of the Lions Club International, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from the Stittsville Lionettes Club

In 2012, Marion received the Senior Citizen of the Year Award for Stittsville.

Marion Gullock has played a large part in the formation of the community organizations within Stittsville. Through the years she has always encouraged others to become a part of the community to ensure it is a better place in which to live. Marion believes that the heartbeat of any community is volunteerism. It is because of Marion’s kindness and generosity of her time, and her family for sharing her with the community, that we have the many successful organizations and events for adults and children here in Stittsville.

Community members who have known Marion for years have shared their thoughts, stories and memories. Their connection with Marion is through many avenues, but always a close friendship was found. The honour for Marion in the words are touching and confirm what we all know – Marion was a beautiful soul and will be deeply missed.

Allan Ryan – Our community lost a real icon on January 30th with the passing of Marion Gullock. She was one of a kind who did so much for so many over her entire life in Stittsville. Marion was one of the most giving individuals I have ever known. She was always there for whatever the community needed. From her work at the Legion to the Stittsville Village Association, to local charities in Stittsville to the Christmas parade, she did it all without hesitation.

Marion was also a huge hockey fan who loved her Ottawa Senators and attended every game of the Kanata Lasers when her son Andrew was with the team. I will always remember her sitting in the stands at the Kanate Rec Center for every game to cheer on his team. While I was there coaching against Kanata, she always greeted me with her warm smile and a hug.

When Marion would call to ask for your help on a project, you had one choice to make – and it was to say YES. I had the privilege of working closely with Marion on many community initiatives and each time I did, it was such a pleasure to do so. Her drive and inspiration were infectious to anyone around her, and it was impossible not to succeed when you were working with Marion.

Her neighbors and friends alike would all tell you how much they all relied on Marion for anything in the community. If you wanted a job done, just call Marion Gullock – it was that simple.

When we first moved to Stittsville, Marion was one of the first people I met and that relationship continued for years to come. I am not alone when I say, how much of an honor it was to call Marion a friend. Her impact and her legacy as a community leader will never be surpassed and if you look around our community, it will be hard to find something that Marion was not a part of.

Marion, thank you for everything you have done for our community. Thank you for your friendship and for the love and compassion you shared with so many for so many years.

Her life was one of giving to others and she left our community a much better place.

Sandra Morris – long-time neighbour and close friend – For me, she went from Mrs. Gullock, to Auntie Marion to Marion. She was part of the Ralph St./Bradley St. gang of 5 couples that became very close. A big occasion was when we all met at Marion’s for the burning of mortgages.

I wonder if anyone remembers her little gift shop in her basement. I used to babysit Andrew and Barb and it was exciting to go down and see what was newly added to her inventory.

I think the biggest memory I have is when I was 17 Marion took me to a guest night at her barbershop singing organization. It changed my life. The parent organization was Harmony, Inc. and 59 years later I am still a member. I didn’t drive at the time and every Tuesday night she would pick me up and drive into the city. We had some wonderful conversations during our drive times and she became my mentor for the next 10 years.

Another fun memory is when Marion took me to do the road test for my driving licence. It was in the day time and my Dad was working so she volunteered. It was in Carleton Place and I passed! She then told me I had to drive her downtown so she could meet up with her husband at the Chateau Laurier. I had never driven downtown before but off we went. I got her there and as she left the car I asked “what do I do now” she answered “go home”. I sat there shaking, but obviously I made it home!

There are many more memories that I could share – all I know is that she was a blessing in my life.

Joanne (Morris) Samler – long-time neighbour and close friend – Marion has been friend and neighbour for over 60 years. We first moved to Stittsville in about 1959 on Ralph Street until our house was finished on Bradley Avenue. Marion often recounted the story of seeing my Mum hanging washing outside and wondered what kind of family we were.

Marion was always full of fun and knew how to work hard. We had swimming parties in her backyard, went camping with a few Legion families, golfed in Richmond and Hawkesbury. As I got a little older I was able to help in the kitchen of the Legion with the Ladies Auxiliary. Marion was always there. She was instrumental in starting with the Legion in Stittsville.

She was a fierce advocate for Stittsville, joining and leading many clubs, activities and foundations to make it a better place to live. She always had a story and smile to share. She was always ready to help.

I’ll miss her.

Phil Sweetnam – Marion Gullock will be sorely missed by her Stittsville community. Her background with the CJOH production department and her role in establishing the CHEO telethon allowed her to build the community contacts necessary to promote the many causes she supported. As a founding member of organizations such as the Stittsville Lions and Lionettes, the Goulbourn Museum, and the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association, Marion truly helped shape Stittsville into the community it is today.

On a personal note, I recall her role in initiating the concept of the Parade of Lights (POL). Marion had a unique ability to secure high-profile announcers for the event and always found sponsors to provide appreciation gifts, such as dinners at local Stittsville restaurants.

As a member of Stittsville United Church, she also spearheaded a highly successful fundraising program to cover roofing costs. By asking members to sponsor the cost of a single bundle of shingles and using a church replica to track progress, she successfully raised the necessary funds for the project.

Stittsville and Goulbourn were blessed to have such a selfless person dedicated to enhancing our community.

Tanya Hein – Marion was someone I really looked up to. She faced a lot of challenges but rarely slowed down. She was always doing something for the community and always willing to share her many memories. Those stories really brought Stittsville’s history to life, especially for those of us who didn’t grow up here. Sometimes she’d tell a funny story and you could tell by the sparkle in her eyes when a really good part was coming up. It was always worth waiting for.

Marion was a truly caring person and left a deep imprint on Stittsville. I’ll really miss her.

Barbara Bottriell – I was very sorry to hear that Marion had died. She was a feisty, warm person with a happy laugh and a willingness to pitch in wherever it was needed. As one of the costumed interpreters with the Goulbourn Township Historical Society she wore a costume representing Mrs. Salt, a local resident of early days in the township. It was the perfect costume for her because she really was a salt of the earth person. I will miss her.

Beth Lewis on behalf of the Stittsville District Lions Club – Marion was the kind of person every community hopes to have, and every service club would be grateful to call its own. Although she was not a Lions member, she lived the Lions motto, “We Serve,” not as her slogan, but as a way of moving through the community. Her kindness was steady, her generosity quiet but unwavering, and always ready to lend a hand. Whether she was helping at events, preparing meals for us, or offering encouragement, or simply showing up with her warm smile, Marion reminded us what it means to serve with heart.

Her contributions were never about recognition. They were about people. About community. About making sure no one felt overlooked or alone. That is a legacy worth celebrating. Stittsville Lions Club along with many in the community will miss you and remember you for a long time.

Councillor Glen Gower – Marion was a great storyteller and had a wonderful sense of humour. The number of groups and organizations that she was involved with as a volunteer is incredible! She helped shape our community for literally decades. I served with her for a number of years on the Stittsville Village Association board, and during my time as a councillor she would often reach out with friendly encouragement and to share her experiences in Stittsville. My condolences to her family and to her many friends in the community.

Lesley McKay – I have seen firsthand how Marion has shaped and contributed to our community through the years. I can’t emphasize enough what her involvement has meant to the people and our community during her years here in Stittsville. Her participation was invaluable. Marion has always encouraged others to become involved. I have always admired her for her smiles, hugs and forthright disposition.

We have shared many escapades and stories over the years, but the most fun was when we spent 3 days creating the ‘Armchair Walk Down Stittsville Main Street’ presentation in April 2014. Marion would get that devilish grin and look in her eyes and we would share many laughs and stories with more shared from attendees who over-filled the room for the presentation.

She was highly respected and a model for others throughout the years. Marion has ensured, from her heart, that Stittsville is the best place to live and raise a family. I will miss our chats, laughs and friendship. My thoughts are with Andrew, Barbara, Judy and the family members out West.

(In April 2014, Marion and Lesley presented their ‘Armchair Walk Down Stittsville Main Street’. Marion seen here in just one of her typical poses when making a point.)

There are not enough words to express the heartfelt kindness that flowed from Marion. She brought out the best in people and our community. Marion will be very much missed and we thank you for your friendship, choosing Stittsville as your home and sharing your time with us. Her love for Stittsville will never be forgotten. May Marion rest in peace (however, I think she is busy up in heaven too) and may we honour her memory by carrying forward the best parts of her in the way we live, love, laugh and help others.

Marion’s funeral will be held on February 21st at the Stittsville United Church, 6255 Fernbank Road. Family will receive friends and family from 10:00-11:00am, with the service taking place at 11:00am. To add your memories of Marion, visit this link.