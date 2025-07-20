A relaxing evening of music and movies at Village Square Park was enjoyed under the stars

On July 18th, the Stittsville Village Association hosted their inaugural ‘Music and Movies in the Park’ at Village Square Park with. The evening provided an opportunity for several vendors to take part with many unique items being sold. Chantal Fortin took the stage to play a few tunes. The audience was then entertained with the beat of AnjChito who performed for a number of sets.

As those attending entered the park laden with their lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray, there was fresh popcorn to munch on and Jo-Jo’s Pizza was on hand for those who wanted to enjoy dinner in the park.

As dusk quickly approached, it was time for the movies to begin. First up, were a couple of local short films – Claire and Joseph from Moonrise Productions and then the Stittsville famous Stittsville on Patrol’s ‘The Tourist Trap’, starring Simon Bauche (aka Brian Milks), from Distant Red Pictures.

Christopher Redmond, the creator and director of Stittsville on Patrol was in attendance to meet residents and answer questions, promote the show, along with his other productions currently playing across Ottawa at outdoor events.

After the shorts, it was time for the 1986 musical fantasy – Labyrinth – based on the simple fable about how much we miss something once it is gone. Jim Henson, George Lucas, and David Bowie teamed up to create this musical fantasy.

The Village Square Park was the perfect venue for all to have an enjoyable evening with family and friends under the stars.