A summer’s evening filled with music and ice cream

(Travis Mandel of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra brass quintet welcomes guests to an evening of Ice Cream Adventures at Alexander Grove on July 2, 2025. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On the evening of July 2nd, the brass quintet members of the Ottawa Symphony Orchestra could be found filling the park with music at Alexander Grove in Stittsville in celebration of their 60th anniversary. To start the summer season, they hosted a free series in local parks across the city consisting of six, two-hour open air concerts in collaboration with The Merry Dairy ice cream truck.

Opening the evening performance was local composer, Jan Jarvlepp’s, “Here Comes the Ice Cream Truck”, revealing the evening’s music for three ice cream-themed compositions by Ottawa composers – Ben Glossop, Jan Järvlepp, and Victor Herbiet. The brass quintet played music that some would recognize and other pieces that were new to music lovers.

The quintet bringing their music to Alexander Grove were Ottawa Symphony Orchestra members Travis Mandel, principal Trumpet; Martin Labrosse, Tuba; Andrew Harris, Percussion; Nigel Bell, principal French Horn; Leonard Pineault Deault, Trombone; and, Lynn Peterson, Trumpet.

Fittingly called the Ice Cream Adventures, the summer tour is being funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The Merry Dairy Ice Cream Truck also donated a portion of their sales to the OSO!

The evening at Alexander Grove was filled with joyful music and ice cream treats.