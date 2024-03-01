Air Canada Fan Flight sends local youth to Nashville for Senators game

(Sens fan Clark and his buddy Spartacat have their boarding pass and are ready to cheer on the Senators as they face the Predators in Nashville on February 26, 2024 compliments of Air Canada’s Fan Flight program. Photos: provided)

The Air Canada Fan Flight program is back for another season. The program, in partnership with the Ottawa Senators, selects one young deserving Sens fan to go on a trip of a lifetime. This year’s trip sent 13-year-old Clark to Nashville to cheer on his hometown Ottawa Senators as they took on the Predators. Clark is a local kid from the Ottawa community who was selected for his resilience and positivity in the face of adversity. Clark does a lot of volunteering in his community and runs his skate-sharpening business. His business also offers a free service to all veterans.

(Logo for the Air Canada Fan Flight Program. Photo: Air Canada)

His trip started on the 25th as he took an Air Canada flight to Nashville to meet the Senators team. Once arriving in Nashville, he got to meet up with the team’s current interim head coach, Jacques Martin. Jacques talked to Clark about always showing respect and always being himself if you want to succeed. After meeting up with the coach he was ready to watch the game. Unfortunately, the Sens lost 4-1 to the Predators, but Clark said “he had a blast watching the team”.

(Clark is having a ‘smash’ time when he arrived in Nashville.)

(Pictured above #9 Josh Norris of the Senators and #2 Luke Schenn of the Predators. Photo: CTV News Ottawa)

We talked to Clark after his trip. “It felt great to be recognized by Air Canada and the Sens”. Clark talked about how this experience makes him want to continue to do good in the community. “This experience makes me not want to stop helping and volunteering in the community, helping out always feels really good.”

(Not only did Clark get a game puck, but he had front-row seats to cheer on the Senators with other Fan Flight attendees.)

Air Canada’s fan flight program is not only limited to Ottawa. They run this program nationwide, picking people from every city with an NHL team and even some smaller cities with CHL teams. Air Canada’s goal with this program is to reward dedicated sports fans who do good in the community with a once in a lifetime trip to see their favorite teams on the road.

To learn more go to aircanada.ca/fanflight for more details on Clark and everyone else chosen across the country.