All things Irish were on display at the Stittsville St. Patrick’s Day FUNdraiser Market

(Joseph Carbonetto, organizer of the FUNdraiser markets, and the St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun were guarding the hidden treasurers that could be found at the many vendor tables. Photos: Stittsville Central)

There was a diverse group of artisans and large turn-out at the March 15th St. Patrick’s Day FUNdraiser Market hosted by the Stittsville Community Crafters, Producers & Vendors Market. With the over 35 vendors participating, they offered attendees a wide variety of items created by local creators, artists and bakers with the majority coming from Stittsville and area. The homemade soda bread was particularly tasty and paired nicely with a hearty Irish stew.

Vendors that we spoke to are committed to attending the markets and all shared the same message – we are excited to be at the markets to be able to share with the community the various creations that each of us has to offer.

At the March 15th market, there were door prizes, a 50/50 draw and one lucky winner of two tickets to spend an evening with Stittsville’s Jim Bryson as he performs live at the NAC, 4th Stage on March 21st. That lucky winner was Donna Ducharme. Fay’s Sweet Shop, one of the vendors, won the 50/50 draw.

(Fay’s Sweet Shop won the 50/50 draw and Donna Ducharme won the pair of tickets to see Jim Bryson. Photos: Stittsville FUNdraiser Market)

When you support these FUNdraiser markets, you are also supporting local and our community. The St. Patrick’s Day market proceeds went to support the Kiwanis Stittsville Youth Drop-In Centre by providing free pizzas to the youth in attendance at the Centre.

The next market for the Stittsville Community Crafters, Producers & Vendors Market takes place on May 10 to celebrate Mother’s Day. Please note that due to renovations at the Johnny Leroux Community Centre, this market will be taking place at the Tony Graham Recreation Complex located at 100 Charles Rogers Place in Kanata. If you wish to be a vendor, send an email to: stittsvillemarkets@gmail.com, they will be pleased to have you join the fun.