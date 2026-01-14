Allan Ryan to receive Special Recognition Award at the 2026 Ottawa Sports Awards

(On February 4, 2026, Allan Ryan will be recognized for his leadership and participation in local sports with the presentation of a Special Recognition Award at the February 4, 2026 Ottawa Sports Awards dinner. Photo: Kathleen Ryan)

In December, Allan Ryan received a phone call from the folks at the Ottawa Sports Awards. Much to his surprise, he had been nominated to receive an award. Not just any award, but a Major Award in the category of Special Recognition for 2025, for all he has done over the years for the sports community in Stittsville and the area. He was humbled to hear that he will be recognized by the Ottawa Sports Awards Association at their sold out 73rd Annual Awards Dinner being held on February 4, 2026.

Over the past 35 years, Allan has played a large part in sports and community life in Stittsville. During his life participating in sports, he is the Past Vice-President of the SMHA where he coached girls’ hockey for 17 years; he was Head Coach of the Stittsville Ladies Fastball team; Coach and Advisor with the Nepean Raiders Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club; and worked performing ‘On Ice Analytics’ for the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club under then Head Coach, Jacques Martin. Most recently in 2024, Allan took the lead along with Selection Committee members – Bob Mills, Ross Bradley, Ross McGregor and Scott Phelan – working diligently to ensure that the former Goulbourn Sports Wall of Fame was resurrected, with new recipient plaques added, moved to the CARDELREC Recreation Complex-Goulbourn and renamed to the Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame. Our local athletes who are on the national or international sports stage will now be properly recognized for their efforts.

Allan shares, “Sports has been an integral part of my life for many years. As a younger person, I played many sports and always enjoyed the competitive nature of the games – always supporting my teammates to the best of my ability. Later, I turned to coaching, which for me, was so rewarding. To be able to work with young people from 8 to 18 and to help them to develop on and off the field or rink was something I loved to do. Sports, especially team sports, can teach young people so many valuable life lessons which they can use later in life in real world challenges. Learning how to win and how to lose is a lesson that all young people need to learn. Giving your best effort as part of a team for your teammates is a life lesson that everyone needs to experience. It is something you hopefully take with you into your adult life as well.”

“I used to tell my players all the time – It is easy to win but it is equally as important to learn how to lose when you get defeated. Both need to be done with humility and respect for others. The key is to be the best you can be for yourself and more importantly for your teammates. When you do that, you should always be proud of yourself regardless of the outcome,” added Ryan.

Turning to community involvement, he was the first President of the Stittsville Business Association for two years when it was formed. He was instrumental in promoting local businesses, as well as having the original business banners installed along Stittsville Main Street. He played an integral role in bringing a multi-purpose sports facility (the former Goulbourn Recreation Complex) to Stittsville; helped establish and was an early fundraising leader for Holy Spirit Catholic Parish; and represented Stittsville on the former Goulbourn Township Council in the 90s. In 2021, he was the award recipient of the Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award for his many contributions to our community.

Above all of his sports and community involvement, Allan states, “My pride and joy for sure was redoing the Stittsville Sports Wall of Fame to honour our great local athletes properly.”

On the Ottawa Sports Awards Association website, they have shared their recognition:

Special Recognition Award: Allan Ryan

Allan Ryan saw an issue and went about finding solutions. The outcome of his volunteer work is the Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame, housed at the CardelRec Recreation Complex. Ryan spearheaded its first induction ceremony, which took place in November of 2024, and links to the storied sports heroes of the community pre-amalgamation, via the former Goulbourn Sports Wall of Fame.

Nineteen local inductees had been celebrated in the early 1990s, but had been left behind by amalgamation. Ryan recognized the importance of their stories, and revived their status by upgrading and modernizing the plaques, finding an appropriate new facility, and revitalizing the branding and selection process.

We congratulate Allan Ryan – your passion for sports and community, hard work and dedication is truly inspiring. Congratulations on this fantastic recognition!