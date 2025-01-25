Amazing community never gave up – Banjo is happily back home

For two weeks the chase was on to search for Banjo who had been missing during this time. He was a rescue dog so who knew how his previous life compared before he was adopted by Everette Calverley. A plan had to be put into action and quickly with the cold weather that was approaching last week. Lori Ann, Jules Hauner and Mel Eene from the Ottawa and Valley Lost Pet Network worked closely with Banjo’s owner, Everette Calverley, to help find Banjo. A dedicated facebook page, Finding Banjo!, was created by Laura Wallace and hundreds of followers kept a close watch and reported their sightings and comments on the page.

Banjo was spotted on several occasions in the Stittsville areas of Shea Road, Iber Road, Jo-Jo’s Garden, Stittsville Golf Course, Jinkinson Road, Fernbank and other areas. There were sightings from as far as Greely area and up to Munster.

Search parties were set-up, a trail cam set up with a feed station then a trap for several days where he was spotted, but he may have been spooked with so many looking for him, so didn’t stick around. Individuals out walking were searching, one gentleman rode his bike for 18kms on the coldest day of the year searching for Banjo. Drone operators donated their time and drones to use in the search. Posters were printed and distributed near and far. It was simply amazing to see how the community and area were coming together to find Banjo.

Nancy Oastler a long-time member and search expert with Lost and Found Pets of Ottawa and Surrounding Area shared with facebook users how Banjo was found.

“A follower, Lauren Wheeler was out walking her dog Tucker. Banjo came up to them and she recognized him. She gently guided him into a partially enclosed yard and called Everette. Thompson (Everette’s son) was in town and was able to get there fast. I had Everette reiterate to him what to do. He went into the yard and sat down. Banjo walked around then went up onto the deck. Thompson moved a little and Banjo must have caught his scent as he came down the deck and crawled to Thompson. We bribed him with treats and got a slip leash on him and waited for Everette. It was amazing. I do love when people do exactly what they should.”

Banjo was found on Orville Street in Stittsville on the afternoon of January 25th.

(Banjo with Thompson, Everette’s son, shortly after he was found.)

Upon Banjo’s safe return home, Everette reassured everyone that the dog was skinny, but “his paws and pads seem OK, with no limping or otherwise.”

“Banjo was very happy to get home and see the rest of his pack, but twice as happy for me to place his bed down. It helped him settle in pretty good, and he’s content with just resting at the moment. And being pushy about butt scratches. And chest scratches.

As for the rest of the story, we simply can’t thank everyone enough, we didn’t even get all the names. So maybe I’ll just repeat that we’re just absolutely blown away by the amazing community spirit, support & help we’ve witnessed and been a part of,” further shared Everette.

(Banjo couldn’t stop smiling when he saw Everette.)

CocoMutts of Stittsville have kindly offered to give Banjo a well-deserved groom when he has caught up on some sleep and getting fed.

Banjo was on an incredible adventure that brought an entire amazing community together. If only he could tell us how he knew where to hide and survive. Oh the stories he could tell.

We are just so happy that Banjo is back in his warm home getting the tummy rubs he so deserves.

The best video of last week was when Banjo saw his owner Everette after two weeks of adventures – https://www.facebook.com/reel/7727119244079671.

During this time when the search was on for Banjo, Nancy Oastler shared this important advice when searching for a dog –