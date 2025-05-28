An evening of appreciation at the Stittsville Volunteer Awards – nominees and recipients

(The Stittsville Volunteer Awards, hosted by Councillor Glen Gower and held on May 27, 2025, paid homage to the many dedicated volunteers who contribute to our community of Stittsville. Photos: Stittsville Central)

This year, the Stittsville Volunteer Awards celebrated 35 years of recognition from when they began as the Goulbourn Appreciation Awards in 1990. These awards honour the special dedication of the many people who have generously given their time over the years bringing energy and spirit to our community.

Volunteers are the backbone of every community selflessly giving of their time and talents so others can enjoy the benefits of their generosity – they are the community’s unsung heroes. The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community with this year’s list of Stittsville volunteer nominees and award winners no exception.

(Kat Corova sings the national anthem.)

In all, there are six categories for which awards were presented. The Volunteer Selection Committee included Terry Christopher, Collinda Joseph, Dave Rooke, Marion Steele and Coreen Tyers and had a difficult task. The nominees were as follows:

2025 Nominees for The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award.

Roger Griffiths was a leading citizen in our Community who served as town councillor, president of the Legion, and a volunteer firefighter. This award is presented to an individual who best exemplifies community involvement and participation. This year Roger’s daughter, Lynn Griffiths, presented the award on behalf of her family.

Recipient Theresa Qadri – Theresa has been a pillar of the Stittsville community for decades, known for her tireless volunteerism and leadership. A founding member of the Stittsville Village Association and former President of the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville, she played a key role in creating the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park. As Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank for over 15 years, she has expanded its reach and impact, including launching a community garden. Theresa has also volunteered with numerous local organizations and was recognized with the Governor General’s Sovereign Medal for Volunteers and the Communitas Award for her outstanding service.

Paul Clarke – Paul tends to avoid the spotlight, but he’s always kind and helpful to everyone he meets. Always goes above and beyond to keep an eye out for the children playing in Lee Boltwood Park, minding their safety and well-being by helping them crossing the street, fixing their broken bikes/toys, etc. He also helps maintain the community rink in the winter. Unfortunately Paul was not able to attend the awards ceremony.

Robyn MacDonald – Robyn has volunteered at three schools: Stittsville Public School, Goulbourn Middle School and Maplewood Secondary School. She has spent hours and hours supporting the start-up of the Food Programs for each school. She also uses her artistic and creative talents to support a variety of events, including things like Leaving Ceremonies, Halloween Dances and more. These projects have also raised money for the school council, which is reinvested to enrich the educational experience for students.

Noëlla Muribora – For the past two years, Noella has worked tirelessly to support seniors in the Black community through the nonprofit named “The Voice of our Seniors”. She is fighting to combat isolation in black seniors who are mostly francophones in Stittsville. She helped many new seniors navigate Stittsville services either at Service Canada services or translating at shops or going to a doctor’s appointment.

Megan Nicholas – Megan is a dedicated and compassionate volunteer who has made a meaningful impact in her community through her involvement in food drives, city cleanups, fundraising events, block parties, and school activities. Her kindness and generosity have helped foster a sense of unity and community spirit, making her a valued and inspiring presence in every initiative she supports.

Robert John (RJ) Partington – RJ has been the heart of the Stittsville Creative Writing Group for over nine years, volunteering countless hours to foster a welcoming, inspiring space for writers of all ages and experience levels. Through weekly meetings, creative challenges, youth workshops, and pandemic-era virtual check-ins, RJ has built a thriving literary community. He’s also forged partnerships with Algonquin College and publishes the group’s annual anthology, Collective Musings.

Abbie Sizer McIntosh – Abbie has made an impact on Stittsville through her leadership with the Stittsville Business Association. As a driving force behind the Stittsville Business Association’s growth, she launched monthly networking events, a community newsletter, and spearheaded the installation of new Main Street banners—all of which have strengthened local business connections and civic pride. Her efforts have more than doubled SBA membership, enhanced communication, and boosted the local economy.

Elizabeth Stoqua – Elizabeth has been a volunteer in the Stittsville community for over 40 years, playing a vital role in preserving and enhancing Amberwood Village. As Membership Leader with the Amberwood

Village Recreation Association (AVRA) Board, she has helped grow community engagement and support for the Amberwood Golf and Recreation Club. She inspires others through her commitment to protecting green spaces, fostering community spirit, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of this unique neighbourhood.

2025 Nominees for the John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year Award.

This award is presented to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service. The award is named in honour of John Curry, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 75. John was a long-time newspaper writer and editor, history keeper, school board trustee, author, playwright, and volunteer. He served our community for nearly half a century with unwavering kindness and generosity.

Recipient Kennedy Turcotte – Kennedy has been a volunteer at South Carleton High School and the Goulbourn Skating Club, mentoring younger students and supporting school sports. She has mentored incoming Grade 9 students to help them transition into high school. Also, with her family, she has helped raise over $200,000 for local causes including the Stittsville Food Bank and CHEO, through their creative and heartwarming holiday displays.

Sophie Dorais – Sophie is a Grade 12 student at South Carleton High School and has devoted her free time in her senior year of high school to promote Relay for Life with ongoing fundraising and awareness campaigns in her school and community at large.

Ruby Feild-Metz – Ruby has been a dedicated volunteer at the local community garden since childhood, playing a key role in transforming an empty lot into a vibrant space with 65 garden plots, an Enchanted

Forest, and a food bank garden. She mentored younger children, led creative projects, and expanded food access during the pandemic. Ruby also volunteers weekly at the Stittsville Food Bank, and mentors at her karate dojo.

Diya Shah – Diya has had a major impact through her work with the Royal Canadian Legion, Air Cadets, and the Gujarati Cultural Association. With the Legion, she has volunteered by selling poppies, assisting with Remembrance Day ceremonies, and engaging the public in conversations about veterans’ contributions. With the Air Cadets, she mentors and leads 30 cadets, promoting leadership, discipline, and teamwork. Additionally, the Air Cadets volunteer annually at cultural events such as kite festivals and multicultural gatherings.

2025 Nominees for Senior of the Year.

This is awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community.

Recipient Marion Mossman – Since moving to the community in 2017, Marion has played a leading role in the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville, organizing fundraisers, community cleanups, garden projects, and support initiatives for organizations like Operation Come Home, Lionhearts, and Chrysalis House. As Club President during the pandemic, she kept members engaged through innovative virtual events. She also volunteers with the Stittsville Library, the Probus Club of West Ottawa, and various social and fitness groups.

John Bottriell – Since 1977, John has been a dedicated volunteer with the Goulbourn Township Historical Society, organizing events, preserving local history through photography, and digitizing family records. As long-time Treasurer, webmaster, and newsletter editor since 2020, he has also managed the Society’s social media and curated historical displays at the Stittsville Library. He is also a member of St. Thomas Anglican Church in Stittsville, contributing to community dinners, fundraising events, and outreach initiatives like the 2022 virtual art auction for Water First. His photography has captured countless moments, including the iconic image of the last train through Stittsville in 1990.

Douglas McCrady – For over fifteen years, Doug has served as Treasurer, President and Past President of the Stittsville Friendship Club. In this role he has served a leading role in providing activities for seniors and tirelessly raising funds for local charities. He is always available for the countless calls from seniors seeking help.

John Thomsen – John has been a dedicated volunteer in Stittsville for over 35 years, most notably through his leadership with the Amberwood Village Recreation Association. As the founder of the Amberwood Pickleball Club, John helped to transform unused tennis courts into a thriving hub for over 500 members, supported by a strong volunteer structure he established.

2025 Nominees for Teacher of the Year.

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding teacher in our community who goes above and beyond to support students and inspire the next generation of leadership in the community.

Recipient Tania Doran – Tania’s leadership has transformed the culture at Shingwakons Public School. She founded the “Positive Pines,” a student leadership group that promotes kindness, school spirit, and community involvement through initiatives like food bank drives, event support, and peer mentorship. Her hands-on approach, tireless dedication, and genuine care for every student have created a ripple effect of positivity throughout the school.

Andrew Ashton – Andrew is the Department Head of Physical Education at Maplewood Secondary School. He demonstrated exceptional leadership and creativity during the school’s unique September 2024 opening – when the school opened without a completed gymnasium. He collaborated with staff and parents to ensure students had immediate access to a variety of athletic opportunities – including swimming, cross country, and soccer – by coordinating with local recreation facilities and nearby schools. His resourcefulness and community spirit helped create a seamless and enriching transition for students.

Shannon Doherty – Shannon is a teacher at Holy Spirit School, and is a dedicated and compassionate educator with extensive experience in special needs support. She goes above and beyond to ensure every student feels seen, respected, and supported, never leaving a struggling child behind. She is known for strong communication skills and commitment to student well-being and instills core values, accountability, and empathy in her students, making a lasting impact on their lives. Unfortunately, Shannon could not attend the awards ceremony.

Rebecca Du Vall – Rebecca is an exceptional teacher at St. Stephen School, who has a passion for healthy living, physical activity, and community involvement. She leads by example, most notably through her work organizing student participation in the Ottawa Kids Marathon, guiding students from sign-up to finish line with enthusiasm and care. Beyond the marathon, she volunteers her time coaching sports teams, leading school clubs like the Girls Empowerment Club, and organizing creative fundraising events.

2025 Nominees for Group of the Year.

Awarded to a group of citizens who are actively working together to make a difference in the Stittsville community.

Recipient Wittebol Family – The Wittebol family – Nick, Amanda, Spencer, Bethany, and Elliott – are a shining example of volunteerism. Amanda has led Girl Guide units for 19 years and serves as Community Guider, while also volunteering at the local school and book fair. Nick, a City of Ottawa firefighter, dedicates his off-duty time to Stittsville Scouting, now in his 11th year and 3rd as Group Commissioner. Their three children participate in Guiding and Scouting and help with food drives, camps, and community cleanups.

Amberwood Village Recreation Association (AVRA) Board of Directors – The Amberwood Village Recreation Association (AVRA) Board of Directors is a dedicated team of community volunteers who have transformed Amberwood into a vibrant, inclusive hub for residents. Beyond governance, they lead strategic planning, facility upgrades, and community programming, overseeing amenities like the golf course, pool, pickleball courts, and clubhouse. They have revitalized the space through accessibility improvements and community events, supported by additional volunteer committees. Their efforts have strengthened community spirit and enhanced the quality of life in Amberwood.

Giffen Family – The Giffen family is a shining example of community spirit and volunteerism in Stittsville. Chelsea, a dedicated board member and Treasurer of the Stittsville Village Association, devotes countless hours to organizing major events like Canada Day and the Parade of Lights. Bryan, a firefighter, is always ready to lend a hand – whether it’s heavy lifting, logistics, or serving as Parade Marshall. Their three children, Grayson, Claire, and Audrey, enthusiastically pitch in at events, embodying their parents’ values of service and kindness.

Ottawa Carleton Trailway parkrun – This volunteer-led initiative has brought energy, connection, and joy to the community. After over a year of planning – navigating logistics, city regulations, and parkrun requirements – the event launched in May 2024. Since then, they’ve dedicated countless hours each week to trail prep, volunteer coordination, and post-run gatherings, all to create a welcoming space for runners of all ages. There are now nearly three dozen dedicated volunteers who assist with this weekly run.

Stittsville Business Association – Over the past year, the Stittsville Business Association has more than doubled its membership and launched impactful initiatives such as new Main Street banners, monthly networking events like the After 5 Exchange and Coffee Collab, and festive campaigns like the Stittsville Spree to promote local shopping. Their creative events, including the Battle of the Beers, have brought residents and businesses together, fostering a strong sense of community and economic vitality.

Stittsville Rockets U7 Coaching Team 2024-25 Season – Over the course of this season, the coaching team has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, enthusiasm, and commitment to the development of young athletes in our community. They go above and beyond to ensure that each player, regardless of their skill level, receives individualized attention, encouragement, and constructive feedback. Their passion for the sport and genuine care for the kids is evident in every practice and game, and they ensure the players have fun and grow both on and off the ice.

St. Thomas Anglican Church Women’s Group (ACW) – The Anglican Church Women of St. Thomas Anglican Church have made a remarkable impact through their volunteer-run Clothing Cupboard, supporting the Stittsville Food Bank. This dedicated group collects, sorts, and sells donated clothing for just $1 per item, raising over $8,000 in 2024 alone. Their monthly sales serve both Food Bank clients and the wider community, with all proceeds going directly to the Food Bank.

2025 Nominees for Business of the Year.

Awarded to a local business that goes above and beyond in order to support the community and make it a better place in which to live.

Recipient Lionhearts Ottawa Inc. – Lionhearts was founded in Kingston in 2012, and recently opened their Ottawa operations on Iber Road. What began with rescuing surplus food from local businesses has grown into a vital organization addressing food insecurity and homelessness. The organization continues to thrive thanks to dedicated volunteers and support from generous partners like Costco, COBS Bread, and Amazon. Their food and household goods recovery program supports local food banks, charities, and not-for-profit organizations across the city. Monty Clayton accepted the award on behalf of Lionhearts.

Brandon & Megan’s No Frills – No Frills in Stittsville, owned and managed by Brandon and Megan Cook, opened in Stittsville in 2020 and they’ve been contributing to the community ever since. A strong supporter of the Stittsville Food Bank, they are a venue for food collections and the annual OC Transpo food drive. They provide space for local groups like Guides and Scouts for fundraisers and they contribute prizes and monetary support for many local fundraisers. Brandon and Megan have recently announced that they will be re-locating to Picton later this year after five years in our community. We’ll miss their community-focused ownership here in Stittsville. They were unfortunately able to attend.

Kiddie Kobbler Stittsville – Under Joanne Rodger’s leadership, the store has supported many fundraising initiatives, including training and raising funds to donate a service dog, ADC Hartley, to a deserving family through Ability Dogs Canada. They have also donated hundreds of pairs of shoes to kids in need through a charity called “Shoes on Their Feet”. Joanne became known as “The Shoe Fairy”. Sadly, the store closed earlier this year due to the changing market climate, but still deserve recognition for their many contributions to the community. We thank Joanne and her team for their many years of involvement in Stittsville.

Mandeep Basra – Mandeep is an Ottawa real estate broker who is very involved in the community. He has organized cultural events and festivals that promote diversity and unity within the community. He supports newcomers, helping them integrate into the community and navigate the challenges of settling in a new community. He also participates in Langar for Hunger and Canadian Blood Services demonstrating his commitment to addressing social issues and supporting essential healthcare services.

Maverick’s Donuts – Maverick’s Donuts has been an exceptional supporter of local organizations in our community. They have provided dozens of donuts to fundraisers and celebrations organized by local service groups, school groups, sports teams, community associations, and more. In the fall of 2024 they raised more than $12,000 over a single weekend through the “Nash’s Ninjas Sprinkle Donut” campaign, in support of a young boy named Nash who was undergoing cancer treatment. Owners Jon and Liz are also involved as volunteers for local charities and community organizations.

Congratulations to all of the award recipients who have touched and enriched the lives of others! Stittsville is fortunate to have these extraordinary people in our community encouraging others to say ‘yes’ to volunteer. They are a shining example of the virtue of good citizenship.

If you missed the awards ceremony, you can view the video thanks to the team at iSiLIVE.