Apply for the EcoYouth Council of Ecology Ottawa

Join the EcoYouth Council for 2025–2026 by September 5th! Ecology Ottawa is currently accepting applications to join their EcoYouth Council! Last year, Ecology Ottawa launched its EcoYouth program, bringing together young leaders from across Ottawa to share their ideas, build community, and take action for a greener, more just city.

About the EcoYouth Council:

The EcoYouth Council is at the heart of the National Capital Environmental Youth Project (NCEYP). Its objective is to bring together a diverse group of youth leaders (ages 16–23) from across Ottawa to guide, inspire, and mobilize local environmental action. This year, the EcoYouth Council will expand to 15 members, allowing us to reach even more of Ottawa.

Council members come together to:

Shape and participate in Ecology Ottawa’s annual city-wide EcoYouth Summit.

Lead and support environmental education in schools via presentations and workshops.

Help plant community school gardens, fostering hands-on climate and biodiversity solutions.

The Council is more than a leadership body — it’s a platform for youth voices to be heard, respected, and amplified in shaping a green, resilient, and just Ottawa.

Here are some of the Council’s activities:

Attending monthly EcoYouth Council meetings.

Leading educational workshops in elementary and high schools, sharing knowledge and passion for environmental action.

Bringing their community’s environmental concern to the table to foster the development of ideas and action.

Helping organize and run events, including the annual Youth Summit.

Providing input to EcoYouth Ottawa by helping to guide its direction and initiatives.

To be eligible to join the EcoYouth Council, you must be:

Youth between the ages of 16–23

Current resident in the City of Ottawa

Enthusiastic, passionate and proactive about climate change and environmental movements

Committed to attending monthly meetings

A good team player — have the ability to work within a team with fairness, integrity and respect for others

Willing to actively participate in EcoYouth Ottawa by bringing new ideas, providing constructive input and helping with fair decision-making

If this sounds like a group you’d like to join, please fill out the application form.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 5th. You will hear back from us by the end of the following week. Once the Council is selected, we’ll hold an orientation session to introduce new and current Council members to each other and walk you through the opportunities and responsibilities involved.

For any questions on this opportunity, please contact Kay Taghdi, Community Organizer.