Around town this weekend

(Poole’s Creek. Photo: Barry Gray)

Friday, November 22nd

Drop your child off Upstairs @ Brown’s – they will enjoy making Grinch pancakes & Grinch Kabobs, then will eat their culinary creations while watching the movie “The Grinch!” For children ages 6-13 years. Cost: $22.00. To register, call 613-831-9268 Ext.0.

Saturday, November 23rd

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, on Mulkins Street, will be holding their Annual Christmas Bazaar from 10:00 am — 2:00 pm. Again this year, there will be an amazing bake/preserves table, white elephant table and hand crafted gift items. Their famous hot lunch of Hawaiian meatballs over rice, with a side of salad and warm apple crisp to top it all off is also available. Lunch tickets are $12.00 for adults and children aged 6-12 are $6.00. For more information contact Geppy at 613-836-5019.

Take in the Seasons Greetings Craft Fair being held at the Johnny Leroux Community Centre on both November 23 and 24 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm each day. Admittance is free, but a donation to the Ottawa Humane Society is appreciated or make a canned food donation to the Stittsville Food Bank.

Hazeldean Gardens is holding a Christmas Bazaar from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Free admission and refreshments are being served.

In the Grace Thompson meeting room at the Stittsville Public Library you can learn how to become a DJ from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm. Whether you’re dreaming of becoming a professional DJ or just want to share your passion of music with friends, this hands-on workshop will give you the basics on how to work as a DJ from seasoned professionals. You will come away knowing where to find the best, free downloadable software, and how to use it. You will also get to experiment with different ways of mixing sounds using turntables. No experience necessary, and beginners are welcome! For ages 10 and up.

Looking for something different? Covered Bridge Brewing Company give tours of their brewery. Take a tour for $15.00 on Saturdays only — check out their brewing process, taste a flight of four beers (two seasonal and two regulars) and you get a Covered Bridge pint glass to take home. Book your tour today at https://www.coveredbridgebrewing.com/booking.

Community pot luck dinner and games night at Stittsville United Church (Main Street and Fernbank Road)! Pot luck starts at 5:00 pm – then the games will follow.

From The Beatles to Bluegrass come out and enjoy the music of George Turcotte at Brew Revolution! Jackson Trails Centre, 8:00 – 11:00 pm. Get there early get a seat, grab a bite to eat and enjoy a brew.

Sunday, November 24th

Stittsville Market at the Barn is open from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Vendors this week are: Pretty ‘n Paper – customized mugs, tumblers, ornaments, earrings, and more; Taste Blooms – delicious baked goods; Kristys Naturals featuring low sugar preserves; Munster Farm offering their local, grass-fed beef; and San Jose Mexican foods/ taqueria.

Wednesday, November 27th

The Stittsville Childcare Centre will be holding their first Annual General Meeting for the not-for-profit organization from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the upstairs Daycare Activity room at 1488 Main Street. They are hoping to fill the executive positions of Vice-Chair; Treasurer; and Secretary, with other potential Board members with expertise/skill sets in finance, legal, fundraising, marketing, and IT. If you wish to attend the AGM or are interested in a position on their Board, please email stittsvillechildcare@hotmail.com.