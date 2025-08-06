August news and events at the Goulbourn Museum

During extended summer hours, August is the final month in which to enjoy your time learning about local history and participating in the many activities offered at the Goulbourn Museum. The museum is open from Thursday to Sunday from 10:00am until 4:00pm.

Step back in time at the Stittsville Public Library!

For the month of August, the Goulbourn Museum brings history to life with a fun and interactive exhibit at the Stittsville Public Library – learn about one-room schoolhouses in Goulbourn Township and the classroom tools used in each student’s learning and more.

Can you guess what these curious classroom tools were used for? Put your sleuthing skills to the test! Follow the clues, handle replicas of vintage toys and teaching tools, and discover what learning looked like for students in a single-room school.

Scan QR codes to dive deeper into the stories behind each object in the Museum’s online Artefact Catalogue. Don’t miss this hands-on opportunity to explore how education—and childhood—has changed over time. Visit the library this August to uncover the past, one artefact at a time!

Help tell our story! The Goulbourn Museum team are looking for a creative communicator to support digital content, events, membership, and gift shop operations. 20 hrs/week, flexible daytime hours, on-site with a small, passionate team.

We welcome applicants of all backgrounds and are committed to an inclusive, barrier-free hiring process.

Goulbourn Museum – Ottawa, ON

Flexible hours: $21–$24/hr (+ $1/hr bilingual bonus)

Deadline: Sunday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Apply now: Send resume + cover letter (PDF) to manager@goulbournmuseum.ca

You can view the position requirements at this link.

In Memoriam: Stewards of Goulbourn History

In Memoriam: Jim Stanzell (1936–2025)

Jim Stanzell was a dedicated RCAF veteran and historian whose research profoundly enriched understandings of Goulbourn Township’s settler history. Through his many publications, land record mapping, blog, and contributions to the Museum and the Ottawa Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society, Jim helped document settler family histories.

Jim is remembered for his quiet dedication, sense of humour, and generosity in sharing knowledge. His impact on heritage preservation is enduring, and his absence will be deeply felt.

In Memoriam: Robin Derrick (1945–2025)

Robin Derrick was a dedicated community volunteer and passionate local historian. As President of the Goulbourn Historical Society, he brought the past to life through storytelling and his beloved portrayal of the Duke of Richmond. He also gave generously as a youth coach, church volunteer, Food Bank Chair, and Village Association leader.

Robin’s warmth, energy, and commitment left a lasting impact on Stittsville and Goulbourn. The Goulbourn Museum is deeply grateful for his many contributions to preserving and sharing our local heritage.