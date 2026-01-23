Based on a hauntingly true story The Drowning Girls comes to the stage at Kanata Theatre on February 4th

(Set in 20th century England and based on true events, the The Drowning Girls will be performed at Kanata Theatre from February 4 – 14, 2026. Bessie (Kate Jordan), Margaret (Megan LeMarguand) and Alice (Lindsey Keene) perform as three wives in the production. Photos: Shawn Batten)

This February, Kanata Theatre is excited to perform The Drowning Girls, by Beth Graham, Charlie Thomlinson and Daniela Vlaskalic and Directed by Sandy Wynne – a powerful and haunting true-crime drama that sheds light on voices too often forgotten.

Set in 20th century England and based on true events, The Drowning Girls tells the story of three women who have two commonalities – they were married to George Joseph Smith and they are dead. The lives of Bessie, Alice, and Margaret were taken by their husband, George Joseph Smith – a man who appeared charming, respectable and utterly ordinary. Through lyrical language, moments of dark humour, and striking theatrical imagery, the women appearing from the hereafter recount their courtship, marriages and ultimate betrayal. Together, they piece their stories back into the light, refusing to remain silent victims.

The play explores the horror of the crimes while also highlighting themes of women taking back their power from their murderer. Rather than focusing on the killer, the play centres around the women themselves: their hopes, their resilience and the unsettling patterns that allowed the crime to happen not once, but repeatedly. The result is a moving and thought-provoking exploration of trust, manipulation, and the social expectations placed on women – issues that remain deeply relevant today.

The cast for this true-life thriller are:

Margaret – performed by Megan LeMarquand

Bessie – performed by Kate Jordan

Alice – performed by Lindsey Keene

Kanata Theatre’s production promises an intimate and immersive experience, using minimal sets and inventive staging to draw the audience into the women’s shared memory. At times poetic, at times chilling, The Drowning Girls is a theatrical event that lingers long after the final moment.

Performances run from February 4 –14 at Kanata Theatre with a matinee on February 8th. This is a compelling production for audiences who enjoy true stories, strong female narratives and theatre that sparks conversation.

Tickets can be purchased online at kanatatheatre.ca or by contacting the Box Office at 613-831-4435 or by email boxoffice@kanatatheatre.ca. Join the cast and crew for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, reflection and remarkable theatre.