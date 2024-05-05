“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” closes out the 2023/24 season for Kanata Theatre

(A sneak peak at some of the scenes from Kanata Theatre’s upcoming performance of Baskerville. Sarah Hearn playing Dr. Watson, Paul Arbour, Gordon Walls and Jenny Pfilzer. There are five actors portraying the over 40 characters during the performance. Photos: Kanata Theatre – dress rehearsals)

Get ready to laugh as you dive into a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery at Kanata Theatre’s final production of their 2023/2024 season. Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery runs from May 15th to 25th at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, May 19th.

(Sarah Hearn as Doctor Watson, Paul Arbour as Actor 1 and Elizabeth Foulds Rodgers as Detective Sherlock Holmes.)

A humorous adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles, the play sees Holmes and Watson investigating the Baskerville family murders: “The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters.”

(Jenny Pfilzer and Paul Arbour.)

Sherlock Holmes – played by Elizabeth Foulds Rodgers – is on the case, joined as always by Dr. Watson – played by Sarah Hearn. Rounding out the cast are Paul Arbour (Actor #1), Gordon Walls (Actor #2), and Jenny Pfilzer (Actor #3) portraying more than forty characters between them.

(Elizabeth Foulds Rodgers as Detective Sherlock Holmes and Sarah Hearn as Dr. Watson.)

Don’t want to miss out on the laughs? Enter our draw for two free tickets from Kanata Theatre to see Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery! To enter the draw, leave a comment below telling us about your favourite Kanata Theatre production from past years. If the winner is an existing Kanata Theatre subscriber, the tickets can be transferred to family or friends. The winner will be drawn on May 13th for the performance on Tuesday, May 21st.

To purchase tickets for Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, visit Kanata Theatre’s newly revamped website or call the box office at 613-831-4435.