Be a part of something meaningful – Coldest Night of the Year walk

(On February 22, 2025, the walkers are heading off from École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais for the Coldest Night of the Year walk braving the elements to help others. Photos: Stittsville Central)

February 28th is fast approaching when, again this year, the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk is taking place in Stittsville. Locally organized by Lionhearts Inc., the walk is a family-friendly walk encouraging participants to brave the elements as someone homeless would experience. The walk raises awareness and funds for those who require support. Walkers, volunteers and donations help to bring the services that make a real difference in the lives of those who need it.

Travis Blackmore, CEO and Founder of Lionhearts, shares, “For people facing hurt, hunger, and homelessness, it can be a lot more than tough. That is why we are inviting you to be part of something meaningful by joining us for our Coldest Night of the Year walks.”

“We would be honoured to have you join us. Sign up today, invite a friend, volunteer, or consider making a donation. Together, we can turn a cold night into a warm show of community care. Plus, you’ll have the chance to enjoy a warm meal and drink, entertainment, and maybe even a sweet new toque! Thank you for walking alongside us.”

The walk is either 2km or 5km with the route beginning at École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais at 5315 Abbott Street. The walk check-in time begins at 4:00pm with the walkers being sent off by 5:00pm. A light meal will be served at 6:00pm and the event will wrap-up by 7:00pm.

Help those most in need and walk as an independent walker, create a team with your family, friends, neighbors or co-workers, or join a team that already exists.

There are numerous walkers registered to date, including Councillor Glen Gower and his team. They are supporting Lionhearts and the Stittsville Food Bank by participating. Residents are invited to join the Councillor and his team for this important fundraiser just by registering. Donations are also gratefully appreciated.

More information on the CNOY walk, including registering, viewing the various registered teams, routes, and where to donate or sign-up to be a volunteer, can be found at Lionhearts Inc. Be a part of our city’s support of the most vulnerable at this nationwide event that brings residents together.

Lionhearts Inc. is a local charity located on Iber Road in Stittsville. They also serve the Kingston and London areas. It was in Kingston where Travis Blackmore began his charity work focusing on food security and recovery for those less fortunate. The charity provides food to the Stittsville Food Bank and city-wide organizations that assist low-income residents, as well as emergency shelters.