Bethany shares her vivid art on the Art Space Wall at the Stittsville Library

On a monthly basis, the Stittsville Library dedicates their Art Space Wall to local artists and photographers providing an exhibit space for artists to share their work with visitors to the Library. All who visit the Library enjoy viewing the various groups and individuals who share their art with others.

For the month of June, a new solo exhibit takes over the library wall featuring the artwork by Bethany that will be sure to draw your eye to the space. Her colourful compositions are inspired through her emotions through the sharing of an artistic message while also showcasing her talent with a paintbrush.

Bethany is a self-taught artist from Ottawa, she finds solace in capturing beauty through her paintbrush. Each painting reflects the world and its wonders she sees. Bethany has just started displaying her work and is pleased to share this exhibit at the library for residents to view – it is her second showing.

Visit the Stittsville Library exhibit and appreciate the artwork by Bethany – you won’t want to miss this vivid exhibit with a Canadian theme.